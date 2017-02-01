 
 

Kitten Bowl IV Is Coming To The Hallmark Channel Sunday, Feb 5

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 5:40am CST

 

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5
 

All pets in Kitten Bowl IV have been adopted

If you like to watch the Super Bowl, but you don't care for the halftime show at the stadium, you can switch over to the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark has announced that the Kitten Bowl will be returning and this year we will be watching Kitten Bowl IV (PDF).

The kitty game will kick off on February 5 at 12p, ET/PT. The host of Kitten Bowl IV will be Beth Sterns. As in past years events, the kittens on the field are available for adoption. The Kitten Bowl isn't all about cats though, there have been dogs and even a rabbit in years past. The event will last for three hours and the pets are available for adoption through local shelters.

Things don't always go as planned during the Kitten Bowl with the cats known to occasionally tackle their own teammates. The good news for parents watching the Kitten Bowl with children is that all of the pets in this year's event have already been adopted.

"The ‘Kitten Bowl’ franchise is at the heart of Crown Media Family Networks' PETS initiative," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO, Crown Media Family Networks.

"As proud as we are of the thousands of animals that have found forever homes because of 'Kitten Bowl,' and many of our other pet-centric programs, we dream of a day when shelters will be empty because every animal has a loving home," Abbott concluded. You can switch over to Animal Planet and watch Puppy Bowl XIII if you are more a dog person.

