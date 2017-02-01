 
 

Tesla Electric Car Falls Short In Crash Test

Tesla Model S hits the crash wall. Photo Credit: IIHS
  • Tesla’s Electric Car Falls Short in IIHS Safety Test
 

The luxury car was not able to score high on safety crash test

According to the new test ratings that were released by IIHS after the test of car crash test, it was found that Tesla’s electric car was not able to score the highest ratings.

The cars are claimed to be safest by the company however the test has proven otherwise as this might not be the super safe car to travel in. The other two plug in cars which were also tested managed to score the highest ratings so you don’t have to worry about being safe in them.

The test which was carried out officially by Insurance Institute of Highway Safety conformed that the Tesla Model S was tested on the crash safety rankings. It was said that the high-end luxury sedan segment was not able to achieve the top safety ratings.

The reason of failing to get the top ratings was that it fell short in a few key areas for the safety of passengers and driver both. The electric car by BMW i3 was not able to attain the highest score as well.

The other two cars which were tested along these two were Chevrolet Volt and Toyota Prius Prime. Both of these cars made to the top and got the highest safety ratings offered by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Both of these cars were given the status of Top Safety Pick plus Vehicles. The cars had a brilliant front and rear car crash protection, all thanks to their carefully and string built body. They performed excellent in side and roof crash protection test as well. Both of these have good headlights too.

Tesla later on issued a statement that said that their cars have lowest probability of injury in a crash and have gotten a 5 star rating in NHTSA tests.

