This is the Last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 11:29am CST

 

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VII is specially designed and made for a collector

The last of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII has been produced by the company and it will be finishing with style. The company has produced the car with the theme of “Connoisseur Collector” of the vehicles produced by the brand.

The car has been built on the Phantom Extended Wheelbase body that had the measuring length of 6092mm long. This car has a 250mm longer body than that of the standard car’s body. The last car from the lineup has a large number of features that are not present on the other standard cars.

The interior has been given a new look that is extra luxurious and iconic to look at. The interior look like that of a 1030s cruise ship and the clocks of the car mimic the look of a classic ship’s radio clocks that were used back then.

The clocks are housed in grooved bezel which have the ability to showcase 24 time zones of the world. This will allow the passengers to set the clocks according to their own desire, in the form, they want to be.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VII has gotten lamb’s wool carpet that is extremely high quality one and gives a lush effect to the interior of car. The car has been given a velvet blue color that makes it look like that of something straight out of the ocean.

The exterior blue color of the car has been contrasted with the strips of Silver Strips of Ecstasy. The car’s power will come from a 6.75 liter Rolls-Royce V12 engine. It will have the ability 454bhp. It will be able to top 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds and have a top speed of 149mph, according to AutoCar.

The price of last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII has not been revealed yet. However the standard car is priced at £373,824.

