New BMW 5 Series Touring Unveiled Ahead of Debut at Geneva Motor Show

BMW has just revealed its new BMW 5 Series Touring. The vehicle was in development from the past few months and it looks as of the company has done the huge justice to make it look like a dream vehicles for everyone. A Sedan model was launched first and now we are seeing here the SUV variable. The BMW 5 Series Sedan which was also recently launched also has a great design, a fine driver’s assistance system and a state of the art digital connectivity feature.

The BMW 5 Series Touring was first developed for European market. Her t has seen a lot of success in the past 25 years. The new fifth generation vehicle is now here to make its mark in the market. It is expected that with its lot of great features and a super functionality, this vehicle will surely become a favorite of many. The BMW 5 Series Touring has a great loading space and typical BMW dynamic look which make it a great choice for any car lover.

The official premier of BMW 5 Series Touring will be held in March where the car will be officially revealed for sales. The world premier will be held in the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. The vehicle will be available in both classic rear wheel and all-wheel drive variants. Along with that a number of engine options will be available for customers too.

It will have BMW twin power turbo engines, an Active Air Stream kidney grille that is newly designed and Adaptive LED headlights which are brilliant to look at. The car has lost 100kgs making it lighter and more fuel efficient to be considered. It will have steering and lane assistance and warnings such as crossing way, wrong way and crossroads.

“The BMW 5 Series Touring was developed specifically for the European market, where it has enjoyed great success over the last 25 years. I am sure that the versatility of this new, fifth generation will prove even more popular with those customers who appreciate the 5 Series Touring’s characteristic roomy, variable loading space combined with its distinguished appearance and – of course – its BMW-typical driving dynamics,” says Dr Ian Robertson, Member of the Board of Management at BMW AG, Sales and Marketing.