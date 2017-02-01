Already Given Up On Your New Year's Resolution? Here's How To Move Forward

It is the start of February, which means that a lot of people have already fallen behind on their New Year's Resolutions. Maybe you didn't go to the gym as much as you wanted to or you aren't reading two books a week. Don't worry! It is fine to reevaluate your resolutions so that you can focus your energy on the things that really matter to you.

Prioritize Your Resolutions

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Now, in order to prioritize your resolutions, you don't have to figure out which ones mean that most to you. Instead, you have to figure out which ones are attainable. This means that a resolution of "I want to go to the gym twice a week in 2017," might not still be attainable if you haven't already done so. You can still be ambitious, however. For example, Mark Zuckerberg had a 2016 resolution of running 365 miles over the year - something he did by July.

In order to make a successful, achievable resolution, you have to do three things:

1. Break it down into modest bits. While running 365 miles over the year might seem big, it actually only breaks down into a mile per day, which isn't that much - it takes about 10-15 minutes to run a mile for most people.

2. Start with small changes that will really bring home your resolution. For example, instead of changing your entire diet, simply add in fruits or vegetables that you wouldn't normally eat. Consider skipping your nightly bowl of ice cream or start cutting down the amount of sugar you put in your morning coffee.

3. Talk to someone about your resolution. If you only talk to yourself, you will never get anywhere without some support. The people who love you the most will hold you to your resolutions.