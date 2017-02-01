 
 

Tasty Valentine’s Day Gifts With Direct-to-Door Delivery

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 9:06pm CST

 

According to the National Confectioners Association (NCA), chocolate accounted for approximately 59 percent of U.S. candy retail sales for the six weeks leading up to Valentine's Day in 2016. That’s a lot of sweet treats duly expressing our love and adoration for the darlings in our lives. Knowing these throngs, and possibly more, will again be seeking food and beverage-based gifts for the impending Valentine’s Day holiday, I’ve curated this tasty assortment of giftables that can all easily be purchased online for uber-convenient direct-to-door delivery.

Fannie May Fine Chocolates (www.FannieMay.com) – Starting at $24.99
One gift category that pretty much ensures a smile or three is the sweet treats group, made even tastier for the gift-giver when they can be easily purchased online for direct-to-door shipment. While competition abounds in this space, I've curated a group of e-commerce-driven goodies that'll please the palate while warming the heart. From Fannie May, how about some super decadent Dark Raspberry Fudge. This creamy, smooth and "berry" delicious box of fudge, holding fully 1.5 pounds of deliciousness, is offered under $25. For around $30 consider their Assorted Chocolates Heart Box containing a broad mix of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, caramels and more that are gluten free, which are all packaged in a quintessential Valentine heart box, of course. You can also indulge someone special with the ultimate temptation—Fannie May’s exquisitely delicious chocolate-dipped strawberries. This 9-piece assortment priced around $50 features 3 milk chocolate berries striped with white chocolate, 3 dark chocolate berries striped with white chocolate and 3 white chocolate berries striped with dark chocolate.

Cheryl's Cookies (www.Cheryls.com) – Starting at $24.99
There’s just no other cookie like a Cheryl’s cookie and for Valentine’s Day they pull out all the stops with some adorably-packaged dreamy delights. My top pick is Cheryl's Valentine's Day Gift Tower. Priced at $79.99, this bounty of boxes proffers a generous assortment of Cheryl's best. These Valentine gift boxes are adorned with red and purple hearts, each overflowing with assorted gourmet cookies—a delectable collection of their famous buttercream frosted cookies as well as classics like chocolate chunk and sugar along with their new dark chocolate cherry cookies. Then there are butter shortbread cookies, crunchy double chocolate chip cookies, signature brownies, cake slices and sweet and salty pretzel clusters. Another fun option is Cheryl's Valentine's Day Cut-out Cookie Decorating Kit priced around $40. It arrives with everything you need to create yummy buttercream frosted Cheryl’s treats at home, but with no baking necessary! The kit has 24 un-frosted, pre-baked heart shaped cut-out cookies, a 1 pound tub of both vanilla and pink icing and Valentine’s Day sprinkles letting you unleash the creativity. Finally, at $24.99 Cheryl’s Mini Mailbox Sets are a sweet Valentine gift for the kids, grandkids or anyone special. They come in sets of two, with each mini mailbox filled with a delicious 10-piece Valentine assortment (20 total), including buttercream frosted heart shaped cut-out cookies, snack size chocolate chip cookies, fudge brownies and foil wrapped chocolate hearts.

The Popcorn Factory Heart Deco Popcorn Tins / Red Valentine Mailbox (www.ThePopcornFactory.com) - Starting at $20
If chocolate isn't their thing, you can treat your Valentine to gallons of mouthwatering popcorn instead! With these pretty heart-laden tins, you may choose between 3 or 4 flavors: Butter, Cheese and Caramel for 3-flavor tins; White Cheddar, Butter, Cheese and Caramel for 4-flavor tins. The 3.5-gallon tins contain 56 cups; 6.5-gallon tins contain 104 cups--enough to keep the appreciation flowing for quite a while! ThePopcornFactory.com also offers a cute Red Valentine Mailbox for $20, which you can personalize with the recipient's name. The metal mailbox is filled with a Popcorn Ball, Sour Smoochie Lips and Conversation Hearts.

The Popcorn Factory Deluxe Heart Great Foods Gift Basket (www.ThePopcornFactory.com) - $79.99
As part of the 1-800 Flowers Family of Brands, ThePopcornFactory.com offers a combination gift basket with top-tier treats from Harry & David, Fannie May and, of course, The Popcorn Factory itself. The charming heart-shaped basket offers Milk Chocolate Hearts, Milk Chocolate-covered Cherries and Raspberry-filled Galettes from Harry & David; Pixies from Fannie May; Cinnamon Jelly Hearts and fully 5 flavors of popcorn from The Popcorn Factory: Caramel, White Cheddar, Drizzled Caramel, Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordial and Valentine Kettle. So if you can’t decide which brand to shop for, with this grouped gift you don’t have to pick just one!

Lucca & Sons Market Sausage & Cheese Gift Box with Merlot Wine / Valentine Petits Fours - (www.1800Baskets.com) – Starting at $39.99
If you prefer something more savory, check out 1800baskets.com’s Valentine Sausage and Cheese Box with Merlot Wine. At around $60, this Lucca & Sons Market deluxe gift includes a savory selection of hearty, USDA-quality, gourmet smoked beef salami and beef summer sausages paired with a mild, spreadable parmesan herb cheese. A bottle of California Merlot accompanies this mouth-watering mix. Also included are an appetizing gourmet mustard dip—Sweet & Spicy—and wholesome flatbread. They'll surely love this wine and appetizer party or picnic in a box!  For dessert, you can showcase your love with this divinely decadent selection of premium Valentine petits fours. These tender bite-sized cakes will satisfy even the most discerning dessert lover. The assortment, which starts around $40, includes decadent Chocolate Truffle, White Chocolate, Strawberry, and Raspberry. It arrives in a beautiful gift box with ribbon, so there’s no wrapping paper necessary. Choose the 12 count full-size Classic or the 36 count bite-size Demitasse option.

Masaki Matsushima Chocolat Mat Spa Gift Box - (www.1800Baskets.com) - $119.99
Here’s a sweet way to give the gift of chocolate but without the calories! You can instead send the intoxicating scent of premium dark chocolate with this luxury gift set of Chocolat Mat perfume, bath and body products by the revered design house of Masaki Matsushima of Japan. Chocolat (no “e”) Mat possesses a unique blend of black currant, grapefruit, watermelon, rose, dark chocolate and cacao. To complete the experience, also included is a premier chocolate scented candle in a glass holder.

Harry & David Deluxe Valentine's Day Gift Box (www.HarryAndDavid.com) - $54.99
Here’s another fabulous way to treat your Valentine to a box that’s brimming with an ideal blend of sweet and savory gourmet snacks. This gamut of goodies, priced around $55, includes buttery shortbread cookies from the company’s bakery, juicy Royal Riviera Pears from its orchards, its famous pepper and onion relish and sharp white cheddar cheese rounding out the mouth-watering experience. A heart-shaped cutting board and heart-pattern kitchen towel are also packaged in, which make lovely keepsakes long after all the snacks are gone.

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above were provided and/or arranged to accommodate this review, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***

https://www.statista.com/statistics/554967/valentines-day-candy-retail-sales-share-in-the-us-by-category/  

Merilee Kern, Executive Editor & Producer of The Luxe List International News Syndicate, is a lifestyle, leisure and consumer goods expert who reports on noteworthy travel experiences, products, services and events at all price points – from the highly affordable to the luxury extreme. She keeps her finger on the pulse of what’s trending across all leisure and lifestyle product, service and travel categories to inform, enlighten and entertain. Also an award-winning author, APP developer, owner of a thriving communications agency, a two-time fitness champion and a proud mother of two, Merilee is the very definition of a renaissance woman. She may be reached online at www.TheLuxeList.com. Follow her on Twitter here: www.Twitter.com/LuxeListEditor and Facebook here: www.Facebook.com/TheLuxeList.

 

 

