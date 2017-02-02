 
 

Facebook Defies Analyst's Estimates, Sees Growth

Posted: Feb 2 2017, 12:26am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Facebook Defies Analyst&#039;s Estimates, Sees Growth
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Defying all the estimates by analysts, Facebook made $1.41 profit per share instead of the $1.31 that Wall Street was expecting and registered a strong growth in its mobile advertising business with total revenue reaching $8.8 billion from $5.84 billion last year.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

The quarterly profit was $3.57 billion -- more than double ($1.56 billion) the company reported last year.

For the full year, Facebook's revenue climbed by $10 billion or 54 per cent to just over $27.5 billion compared with $17.9 billion in 2015 and the company's net income for the year more than doubled to $10 billion, Fortune reported on Thursday.

Mired in controversies like "fake news" and inaccurate advertising, Facebook itself expected a slowdown in the growth rate of its advertising revenue.

The report said that one way by which the Menlo Park company registered the growth was by adding more than 265 million new monthly active users in 2016 -- almost as many users as Twitter has in total.

Facebook now has more than 1.8 billion users who log on every month and more than 1.2 billion users who do so every day.

Another major growth engine for the social media giant was mobile.

Over 1 billion of Facebook's daily users access the site primarily on their phones or tablets and that number grew by 23 per cent in the latest quarter. Mobile ad revenue made up about 84 per cent of the company's total ad revenue.

Facebook also said it earned $12.4 billion in income from operations last year, nearly double the total from 2015 ($6.2 billion).

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

2 days ago, 5:58am CST

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

5 days ago, 5:22am CST

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

5 days ago, 5:00am CST

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

5 days ago, 3:37am CST

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

17 minutes ago

H&amp;R Block Super Bowl 2017 Ad: IBM&#039;s Artificial Intelligence Watson Does Your Taxes in 2017

H&R Block Super Bowl 2017 Ad: IBM's Artificial Intelligence Watson Does Your Taxes in 2017

30 minutes ago

Massive Lava Stream from Hawaii Volcano Flows into the Pacific Ocean

Massive Lava Stream from Hawaii Volcano Flows into the Pacific Ocean

2 hours ago

Courtesy 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

Tasty Valentine’s Day Gifts with Direct-to-Door Delivery

4 hours ago

2017 Seat Ibiza Supermini Unveiled

2017 Seat Ibiza Supermini Unveiled

4 hours ago

Courtesy Roseshire

11 Endearing Valentine’s Day Gifts & Gets

4 hours ago

Courtesy Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

7 Reasons Dining at Marina Kitchen San Diego Is a Must-Do

5 hours ago

Already Given Up On Your New Year&#039;s Resolution? Here&#039;s How to Move Forward

Already Given Up On Your New Year's Resolution? Here's How to Move Forward

9 hours ago, 4:16pm CST

Japan’s Space Junk Collector is in Deep Trouble

Japan’s Space Junk Collector is in Deep Trouble

12 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

New BMW 5 Series Touring Unveiled Ahead of Debut at Geneva Motor Show

New BMW 5 Series Touring Unveiled Ahead of Debut at Geneva Motor Show

12 hours ago, 12:33pm CST

McLaren Partners with BMW for New Engine Technology

McLaren Partners with BMW for New Engine Technology

12 hours ago, 12:30pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Latest Business News

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

2 days ago, 5:58am CST

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

5 days ago, 5:22am CST

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

5 days ago, 5:00am CST

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

5 days ago, 3:37am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

17 minutes ago

H&amp;R Block Super Bowl 2017 Ad: IBM&#039;s Artificial Intelligence Watson Does Your Taxes in 2017

H&R Block Super Bowl 2017 Ad: IBM's Artificial Intelligence Watson Does Your Taxes in 2017

30 minutes ago

Massive Lava Stream from Hawaii Volcano Flows into the Pacific Ocean

Massive Lava Stream from Hawaii Volcano Flows into the Pacific Ocean

2 hours ago

Courtesy 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

Tasty Valentine’s Day Gifts with Direct-to-Door Delivery

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook