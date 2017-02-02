Columbia Space Shuttle Disaster Remembered on 14th Anniversary

Even for 14th anniversary of Columbia Space Shuttle disaster happened this Wednesday. In this disaster the astronauts died due to craft crash while reentering on fab 1 2003.

A tweet posted by Mark Kelly, the retired astronaut says that “They were brave explorers and really good people.” Mark is astronaut Scott Kelleys brother also known for NASA’s twin study.

Seven astronauts died in Columbia Space Shuttle disaster, and the space agency lost its space craft for the second time in the form of Columbia shuttle, and the first was Challenger that got crashed in 1986.

The 3rd of 3 tragedies whose anniversaries fall in 1 tough week for @NASA - today is the anniversary of #Columbia 1/ https://t.co/YUmyaJz94x— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 1, 2017

Take some thought today for seven Americans lost in the space shuttle #Columbia disaster, for those lost on Challenger and Apollo I, and 2/— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 1, 2017

for men and women from around the world who have made the ultimate sacrifice for science and exploration. 3/3 https://t.co/YUmyaJz94x— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 1, 2017

It was a bad accident, just like NASA’s Apollo 1 capsule fire that killed 3 astronauts, and NASA recently had 50th anniversary of that sad disaster.

NASA found that the vehicle lost due to collision of foam with Shuttles wing while it was taking off. The collision caused a hole, damaging the shuttle when it was reentering the earth.

After all these tragedies, the investigators continued giving their opinions, and now say that the disasters happened due to NASA’s poor policies. If NASA had been wise in its policies, the disaster would not have happened.

After the accident, the shuttle was grounded and several changes were done. The space shuttle program included a fly off to complete ISS’s assembly before retirement. An end of life timeline was given to the space shuttle.

NASA made contracts with private space companies like SpaceX, Orbital ATK, and Boing to have cargo flights to the ISS along with crew rotation flights. Now cargo flights continue even if the launch fails. Commercial flights with crew will also start in 2018, according to FoxNews.

After the crash, NASA used Russian Soyuz capsule to take astronauts to ISS, but that was very expensive and the recent cost of a seat is $60 and more.