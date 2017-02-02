First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

The famous two-door 1978 Range Rover is making its way into the future now. the iconic jeep by Land Rover is going to make its appearance in the market as a reborn classic model that is presented by the company under the Land Rover Classic Program. The first look of the vehicle is out and the classy vehicles lovers will cherish it for sure.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The vehicle which was introduced in the early 1970s has been given a full restoration mode. It has been given all the authentic parts from Land Rover and it doesn’t look any different from the classic 1978 Gold colored Range Rover model. The vehicle has been restored to its exact original disposition.

The car will showcase an engine of 3.4 liters which will be a V8 petrol engine. The engine will make use of Zenith Stromberg carburetors in order to produce a power of 132bhp at a level of 5000rpm. The car will showcase a torque of 186lbft at a range of 2500rpm.

The car will come with a manual transmission and a four wheel drive option. The car’s technical specifications haven’t been changed as they were 40 years ago. This model is the first one of the 10 cars that are to be restored by Land Rover’s specialist division that is dedicated to the Classical cars restoration program.

Each of these models will be sold for interested customers who will be able to get it for £135,000. This price is almost £35,000 more than that of a new V8 engine Range Rover of current model. The excited customers will surely have to pay more for an iconic reborn car for sure.

Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, Tim Hannig said, "Range Rover Reborn is another showcase of our dedicated in-house engineering expertise. It underscores our commitment to nurturing the rich heritage of Land Rover, and is a rare opportunity for customers to own a valuable and genuinely collectible automotive icon. It is a wonderful way to preserve the much sought after three-door original Range Rover from the 1970s, from period-correct color ways to interior trim and accessories."