Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

Posted: Feb 2 2017, 11:30am CST

 

Perena Gouma, a professor in the UTA Materials Science and Engineering Department, has published an article in an academic journal that describes her invention of a hand-held breath monitor that can detect the flu virus. Credit: UT Arlington
A UTA materials science expert has created a breath analyzer to detect influenza symptoms in patients.

A scientist named Perena Gouma recently had an article printed in a journal regarding a breath monitor she had invented. It could sense flu symptoms.

All it requires is a single gust of breath to analyze whether the person concerned has the flu or not. It can be held in the hand and the scientist who made it also explained the nitty gritty stuff regarding the materials that went into its making. This device had its funding come from the NSF. 

This contraption is similar in nature to the breathalyzers used by the police to test whether a driver had drunk more alcohol than the limit while behind the steering wheel.

The suspect breathes once into the gadget and the truth becomes evident. It employs semiconductor sensors which detect the alcohol content of the breath rather like home devices detect carbon monoxide fumes.

The sensors detect various gases and they are not very costly to manufacture. The flu breathalyzer in particular can detect biological agents connected to the flu virus with ease. 

It will soon be going commercial. You will be able to buy one at a nominal price from a drug store and know whether your loved ones have the flu or not.

Doctors will especially find this gizmo very helpful in their practice of the medical profession. Those who have asthma for example have extra nitric oxide in their breath.

As for those who have diabetes, acetone shows a marked higher concentration in the breath. Gouma basically connected a nitric oxide breathalyzer with an ammonia breathalyzer.

The result was a breathalyzer that could detect the flu with efficacy. Such technology will be a game changer in the field of preventative medicine. 

A device like this encourages a proactive approach. Other deadly maladies such as the Ebola Virus could be detected in this simple fashion in the future.

Before the introduction of nanotechnology, this test was the most expensive of its kind. Yet now it is dirt cheap. It will go on to benefit the healing arts immensely. All the credit goes to Gouma for inventing this flu breathalyzer.

