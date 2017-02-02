Top Signs You're An Empath

When you walk into a room, can you feel the vibe of it? Can you tell when someone is lying to you? Are you able to tell what someone is really feeling, even if they are acting like they feel the opposite? If so, you might be an empath.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Most people are familiar with the spectrum of personality types between introverts and extroverts, but they don't always know about empaths. Empaths are often introverted, but not always. The key trait is that you can relate to and absorb the feelings of other people. Often, empaths are extremely sensitive to their surroundings and are affected by the energies of those around them.

For people who are empaths, there are positives. For example, they are considered sympathetic, caring, and understanding. Not only that, but they are intuitive and can influence the moods and energies around them. However, they often have trouble differentiating their moods from the moods of others. It can also be difficult for them to watch or read the news because they absorb those emotions.

Does that sound like you? Here are some signs you may be an empath:

You can easily tell when people are lying to you. You are intuitive. You feel other people's pain. You get "gut feelings." You like to be near water or at least outside. You absorb the emotions of other people - good and bad. You get overwhelmed in crowds. People often come to you when they have a problem. You are sensitive. Watching the news is difficult for you because you feel drained after seeing emotions. You have a big heart. You enjoy being alone. You put others' needs before your own. You love animals. You are creative. You hate being lied to. You daydream often. You have mood swings. You are open minded about other people. You sense things other people miss.

Do you fit into any of those? While we can all pick out a few that sound like us, if you have more than a handful, you might be an empath.