 
 

Microsoft Wants Exemption For Workers And Students From Trump's Muslim Ban

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 12:27am CST

 

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump&#039;s Muslim Ban
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

As it pursues a legal battle against President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban, Microsoft has made a formal plea to the US administration seeking an exemption for students and workers from the order.

In his recent executive order, Trump has authorised the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security to grant exceptions on a case-by-case basis, consistent with the national interest, to issue visas and other immigration benefits.

"Microsoft is filing a formal request asking the cabinet officers to create a process to grant exceptions that will permit 'Responsible Known Travelers with Pressing Needs' to re-enter the country while protecting the nation's security," Brad Smith, Chief Legal Officer, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft has urged the administration that people with employer-sponsored work visas or student visas in "good standing at an accredited university should be exempt from the ban".

"These are not people trying to avoid detection. Rather, these individuals are 'known quantities' in their communities," Smith added.

The ban has created chaos and outrage around the world, while numerous travellers found their access to the US territory blocked and protests were staged at several US airports.

The executive order temporarily bans immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen under measures to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out". 

