Posted: Feb 3 2017, 12:59am CST

 

Lego Boost Wins ToyAward at 2017 Toy Fair Nuremberg
Credit: Alex Schelbert / Spielwarenmesse
 

The Toy Fair 2017 in Nuremberg is underway. The best toys of the Spielwarenmesse 2017 have been crowned.

The Toy Fair 2017 (Spielwarenmesse 2017) in Nuremberg is the 68th annual gathering of the toy industry. The Toy fair is underway this week, ending Feb. 6. Besides the Toy Fair in New York, the toy fair in Nuremberg is the place to be to see the new toys that will dominate the Holiday shopping season. 

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

During the official Opening Ceremony on the eve of the Nuremberg toy fair, the coveted ToyAwards 2017 were presented to outstanding innovative products in four age-specific categories.

The Baby&Infant segment was won by Tegu Beans & TumTum Magnetic Wooden Block Set from Tegu, whereas the Mighty Mountain Mine from Hape International clinched the PreSchool ToyAward.

The Lego Boost from LEGO was the winner of the SchoolKids category whilst the Revell Control X-treme Raver VR Racer from Revell came top in the Teenager&Adults group.

Lego Boost is an obvious choice for a toy award in 2017. The new set, scheduled for release in August, will be one of the hottest toys this fall. Lego unveiled Boost at the CES 2017 in early January. 

The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 comes with pre-designed creations like Vernie the robot and a cat. While these sets are create to get started, the much bigger use of the Lego Boost interactive bricks is to bring the free style builds kids love to come up with.

While the pre-designed models that come with the Boost set are awesome, the critical factor for success of Lego Boost is how easy it is to use the Boost bricks Move Hub, Interactive Motor and the Color & Distance Sensor to build own creations.

Lego Boost is not the first solution to control Lego with code. The SBrick system is similar to Boost, but more open and the SBrick is shipping now. We have recently posted a detailed comparison between Lego Boost and SBrick.

Find below all ToyAward 2017 winners. All of these toys will likely be hot Holiday 2017 toys.

ToyAwards 2017

Category Baby&Infant (0-3 years):

Winner: Tegu Beans & TumTum Magnetic Wooden Block Set, Tegu 

The Beans & TumTum Magnetic Wooden Block Set makes playing with building blocks twice as much fun. The attractive, partly colored blocks can be connected with the magnets on the rubberized sides – it is so easy to use that toddlers can create fun characters and structures with the greatest of ease. The jury’s conclusion: “A fun and new idea interpreted in high-quality materials and an aesthetically pleasing design.”

PreSchool Category (3-6 years):

Winner: Mighty Mountain Mine, Hape International

The Mighty Mountain Mine combines the classic wooden railway and a mine to create a gripping play world over four levels. Many enchanting details add variety and fascination. Besides the loading crane, there is also a waterfall tunnel and bridges with obstacles, an emergency bell and switches for the railway points. The jury said: “This set constantly creates new situations and perspectives for the children playing with it.”

SchoolKids Category (6-10 years):

Winner: Lego Boost, Lego

Lego Boost is the perfect start for children entering the world of programming. The set includes instructions for several models, including a robot, a cat and a guitar. Once the models have been built, a free app downloaded onto a tablet brings them all to life. Children can use the app to program their movement and sound functions. The jury stated: “LEGO’s BOOST unites a classic building experience with modern technology.”

Teenager&Adults Category (from 10 years):

Winner: Revell Control X-treme Raver VR Racer, Revell

The remote-controlled car with virtual reality adds a new perspective to this field. “An innovative play idea,” concluded the jury. Activating the associated VR headset reveals an unexpected world – as seen from the car’s point of view. It is possible, for example, to drive around a corner and see what is hidden behind the wall. A free app for the headset can be downloaded onto a smartphone which is then positioned in the allocated slot.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

