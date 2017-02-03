Honda Super Bowl Ad 2017 Brings Celebrity Yearbook Photos to Life

Honda is debuting the brand's Super Bowl 2017 commercial online ahead of the Big Gam.e Scheduled to run in the first break during the second quarter of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 5, the automaker's new 60 second Super Bowl 2017 commercial is a piece of computer graphics art.

"Yearbooks," takes viewers back in time through a look at the high-school dreams of famous celebrities before they were household names, and the spirit that drove them to chase those dreams.

Honda has called on celebrities Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, Missy Elliott, Tina Fey, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Jimmy Kimmel, Stan Lee and Robert Redford to use their school yearbook photos. Computer animation brings the photos to live and talk with today's voices of the celebrities Honda could win for their Super Bowl commercial.

Created and produced by RPA, agency of record for Honda, the spot was crafted using cutting-edge technology to bring the high-school yearbook images to life. Layering together the vintage photographs, 3D scans and footage from visual-effects enables each celebrity photo in "Yearbooks" to tell a story in a unique and mesmerizing way. Watch the unique Super Bowl commercial below.

The all-new 2017 CR-V Super Bowl ad comes 20 years after the SUV was first introduced during Super Bowl XXXI.

"Since its introduction in 1997, CR-V has set the standard for efficiency, practicality and driving fun, becoming a customer favorite and taking the title as America's best-selling SUV over the past two decades," said Susie Rossick, assistant vice president, Honda Auto Marketing. "To celebrate the all-new, fifth-generation CR-V, we wanted to share inspiring stories that bring to life what we mean when we talk about The Power of Dreams."

The new spot signals Honda's return to the big game following last year's highly successful "A New Truck to Love" ad that introduced the new Ridgeline pickup through Queen's iconic "Somebody to Love," generating more than 100,000 handraisers for Honda's innovative new truck.

2017 marks the third appearance for CR-V during a Super Bowl. The first-generation CR-V appeared in Super Bowl XXXI in 1997, with the previous generation CR-V showcased in a 2012 commercial paying homage to a well-known coming-of-age characters "Matthew's Day Off." The spot was a big hit four years ago and became one of the most talked-about Super Bowl ads even before it aired during the game.

The 2017 CR-V went on sale on Dec. 21 and boasts bold new styling, a more premium interior, an turbocharged engine (the model's first) and a host of new features and technologies aimed at maintaining CR-V's status as the outright benchmark in the highly popular compact SUV segment. The 2017 CR-V also expands the application of the Honda SensingTM suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, now offered as standard equipment on EX and higher models.

The all-new 2017 CR-V is the fifth-generation model of the best-selling SUV of the past 20 years1, with nearly 4 million CR-Vs purchased since the debut of the first-generation CR-V in 1997. CR-V had its best sales year of all-time in 2016, marking seven straight years of U.S. sales growth for CR-V and the model's fifth year in a row of being the outright best-selling SUV in America.

