Uber CEO Leaves President Donald Trump’s Advisory Council

Travis Kalanick held a meeting recently in which he announced a major decision that he had made as CEO of Uber. His employees were pretty uptight about some of the things that had happened since he had joined Trump’s advisory council.

Uber was under fire for giving transportation to people to the airport during the previous week. That was when Trump’s draconian immigration policies went into full swing.

Many were wondering why Kalanick was still on the list of advisors to Donald Trump. #DeleteUber twitter campaign is running against CEO. Finally after being heckled one too many times, Travis Kalanick faced the case of the last feather that broke the camel’s back.

He announced that he was quitting the post in the President’s advisory council. Kalanick made it clear that the company would continue to aid the nation in other ways as regards its immigration policies.

However, he did say that by remaining on the advisory council, that very fact would have been a stumbling block in the way of serving the country.

Travis Kalanick’s dilemma has been an issue that many other Silicon Valley execs have faced regarding their cooperative efforts with the government.

At one extreme many of the heads of large conglomerates have cooperated with the Trump administration in order to prove once and for all that America’s business is business.

At the other extreme though many of the workers in these large factories happen to be immigrants themselves and are thus not all that enthusiastic about Mr. Trump’s policies.

They have begun pressurizing their CEOs to distance themselves from Trump and his cronies. Facebook’s employees have also protested against one of Trump’s advisors who happens to be on the board of directors of the online social network.

While Kalanick had always been very enthusiastic about engaging with the new POTUS, he faced many negative reactions since the time he had a seat on the advisory council.

Over 200,000 customers deleted their membership in Uber. As for the competitor companies, they had rallied against Uber and were giving it a tough time, according to NYTimes.

One of the people involved in Uber’s operations has gone so far as to say that there would have been no Uber had there not been any immigrants in America.

Many of the drivers at Uber were upset too. All this ultimately became a little too much for Kalanick who quit the advisory council when the chorus of criticism became a virtual crescendo and a roar that just would not go away.