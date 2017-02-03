Tap turns everything you touch into a keyboard

There are plenty of folks out there who want a keyboard for their mobile device be it a tablet or a smartphone. A keyboard is especially welcome by users who work from these devices or send lots of texts and emails from a mobile device. The catch is that some of the standard keyboards out there are bulky and hard to take with you on the go. Tap is a new type of keyboard that turns anything you touch into the keyboard.

Tap hardware consists of a soft device you slip over your fingers and connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity you can also use the Tap keyboard to connect to your smart TV. Tap is made from a soft and flexible smart-textile and the Tap Stap can be worn on either hand or both hands for two handed typing.

Tap Stap sends characters and commands to the device depending on which fingers touch the surface. Users can learn to tap in about an hour using the TapGenius App, which is a mnemonic-based learning system that combines musical and visual tutorials into a game.

Tap is also a solution appropriate for blind and low vision users giving the ability to communicate via mobile devices without having to focus on keyboards or use text-to-speech. Tap is being offered to select beta users now in the San Francisco Bay area and is expected to ship commercially before the end of 2016.

"Tap has the potential to become the communication mode of the future, providing fast, accurate interfacing in situations where no physical keyboard exists," said David Schick, Tap's inventor. "Tap is more discreet and accurate then voice input, and is faster and more precise than gesture-based systems."

"Tap brings an entirely new dimension to how we can interface with the digital world," said Ran Poliakine, Tap's co-founder. "Tap's fundamental technology is applicable not only to language, but also to music, gaming and control. It is a new modality that opens up a world of creative possibilities. We are partnering with creative developers and select OEMs to help us unlock its full potential. Our goal is to create an ecosystem in which our partners utilize Tap to deliver new and exciting experiences for our users."