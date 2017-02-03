Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

Nick Minaj recently gave her fans the feels as she posted a selfie with friends Lil Wayne and Drake on Instagram. The trio from Young Money Entertainment looked to have been having a great time. The pictures came with the hope of many collaborations in the future.

The rapper however arrived home to some bad news when it was recently reported that Minaj’s L.A. mansion had been vandalized and burglarized. The 11,500-square-foot, nine-bedroom mansion, stands in a gated community with efficient security system was broken into.

According to initial reports by TMZ, there had been break-ins at various points in the house. Inside the house, almost all the rooms had been trashed, with furniture upholstered and stuff thrown around.

E! News sources claim that the burglary seems personal since the vandalized property looks to have been intentionally targeted including Nicki’s picture frames, perfume bottles and even her clothes.

The burglars also made away with an estimated $175,000 worth of jewelry and merchandise. Some even report that it may have been more. There are reports that the burglars seem to have been looking for something based on how they turned the place upside down.

Nicki Minaj is yet to make a statement about this burglary. She was not in the mansion when the burglary happened. The crime had already been discovered but reported days later by her friends upon her return. Nicki was renting the mansion after her break up with former boyfriend Meek Mill.

Nicki’s mansion burglary comes less than a month after Cesar Milan was burglarized, with jewelry stolen from his home in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A. The police are hoping that the surveillance footage will help them to identify suspects.