 
 

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 In L.A. Mansion Burglary

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 7:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary
Credit: Getty Images
  • Nicki Minaj Faces $175000 Loss After L.A. Mansion Burglarized and Vandalized
 

Nicki Minaj faces up to $175,000 after her L.A. mansion get vandalized and burglarized while she was out of town

Nick Minaj recently gave her fans the feels as she posted a selfie with friends Lil Wayne and Drake on Instagram. The trio from Young Money Entertainment looked to have been having a great time. The pictures came with the hope of many collaborations in the future.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The rapper however arrived home to some bad news when it was recently reported that Minaj’s L.A. mansion had been vandalized and burglarized. The 11,500-square-foot, nine-bedroom mansion, stands in a gated community with efficient security system was broken into.

According to initial reports by TMZ, there had been break-ins at various points in the house. Inside the house, almost all the rooms had been trashed, with furniture upholstered and stuff thrown around.

E! News sources claim that the burglary seems personal since the vandalized property looks to have been intentionally targeted including Nicki’s picture frames, perfume bottles and even her clothes.

The burglars also made away with an estimated $175,000 worth of jewelry and merchandise. Some even report that it may have been more. There are reports that the burglars seem to have been looking for something based on how they turned the place upside down.

Nicki Minaj is yet to make a statement about this burglary. She was not in the mansion when the burglary happened. The crime had already been discovered but reported days later by her friends upon her return. Nicki was renting the mansion after her break up with former boyfriend Meek Mill.

Nicki’s mansion burglary comes less than a month after Cesar Milan was burglarized, with jewelry stolen from his home in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A. The police are hoping that the surveillance footage will help them to identify suspects.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Uber CEO Leaves President Donald Trump’s Advisory Council

Uber CEO Leaves President Donald Trump’s Advisory Council

4 hours ago

Nicki Minaj and Drake Reunite After Two Years

Nicki Minaj and Drake Reunite After Two Years

22 hours ago, 8:28am CST

Chrissy Teigen Poses First Time Post Baby for SI Swimsuit 2017

Chrissy Teigen Poses First Time Post Baby for SI Swimsuit 2017

23 hours ago, 8:21am CST

Beyoncé is Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé is Pregnant With Twins

23 hours ago, 7:57am CST

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

7 minutes ago

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

42 minutes ago

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

1 hour ago

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

1 hour ago

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

1 hour ago

Tap turns everything you touch into a keyboard

Tap turns everything you touch into a keyboard

1 hour ago

Ceres May Have Vanishing Ice Volcanoes

Ceres May Have Vanishing Ice Volcanoes

1 hour ago

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

2 hours ago

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

2 hours ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump&#039;s Mexico Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump's Mexico Wall

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Latest Celebrity News

Uber CEO Leaves President Donald Trump’s Advisory Council

Uber CEO Leaves President Donald Trump’s Advisory Council

4 hours ago

Nicki Minaj and Drake Reunite After Two Years

Nicki Minaj and Drake Reunite After Two Years

22 hours ago, 8:28am CST

Chrissy Teigen Poses First Time Post Baby for SI Swimsuit 2017

Chrissy Teigen Poses First Time Post Baby for SI Swimsuit 2017

23 hours ago, 8:21am CST

Beyoncé is Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé is Pregnant With Twins

23 hours ago, 7:57am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

7 minutes ago

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

42 minutes ago

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

1 hour ago

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook