 
 

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 10:24am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring
 

Rocket League will soon release its Original Mini Racer cars for the toy car lovers.

According to a recent announcement, we will soon have Rocket League cars in our world. There will be a new product line in toys in Original Minis pull-back racers series.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

Psyonix developed these mini cars in collaboration with Zag toys. The developers are known for their rocket power soccer video games. The company announced that Rocket League toy cars are as successful as MineCraft’s Lego merchandise, but they lack mini goals and remote control system.

This year in spring, the 12 iconic Battle Cars will become in the market as racing cars. Each car will have its miniature Rocket Ball.

The creators call it original minis which are just like old toy cars wehad in our childhood. You can operate it bypulling it back on the carpet, wait for a while for power ratchet to increase and then let the racer go.

The company says that it has developed something new with original minis because some Racer cars will also have code that you can redeem in the rocket League for rocket wheel and the trail of special type.

The product line of these original minis will include Octane, Dominus, Masamune, Hotshot, Grog, X-Devil, Merc, and Backfire.  All models will also have 4 limited variants to round out the first 12 racers. All original mini cars are based on a blind bag system so you should get them all.

The cars are different from other mini cars in a sense that unique gaming content is also incorporated that kids can download easily. The price and date of launch is still not announced by Rocke League, but for updates anyone can explore Zag toys website.

The company is very enthusiasts about this new development in an old product line and is hopeful that it will go rocking.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

21 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

22 hours ago, 11:43am CST

First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

23 hours ago, 11:24am CST

Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

23 hours ago, 11:01am CST

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

3 minutes ago

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

12 minutes ago

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

2 hours ago

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

2 hours ago

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

2 hours ago

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

2 hours ago

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

2 hours ago

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut&#039;s Gut Bacteria

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut's Gut Bacteria

2 hours ago

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

2 hours ago

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

3 hours ago

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Cars & Vehicles

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

21 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

22 hours ago, 11:43am CST

First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

23 hours ago, 11:24am CST

Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

23 hours ago, 11:01am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

3 minutes ago

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

12 minutes ago

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

2 hours ago

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook