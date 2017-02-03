Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

According to a recent announcement, we will soon have Rocket League cars in our world. There will be a new product line in toys in Original Minis pull-back racers series.

Psyonix developed these mini cars in collaboration with Zag toys. The developers are known for their rocket power soccer video games. The company announced that Rocket League toy cars are as successful as MineCraft’s Lego merchandise, but they lack mini goals and remote control system.

This year in spring, the 12 iconic Battle Cars will become in the market as racing cars. Each car will have its miniature Rocket Ball.

The creators call it original minis which are just like old toy cars wehad in our childhood. You can operate it bypulling it back on the carpet, wait for a while for power ratchet to increase and then let the racer go.

The company says that it has developed something new with original minis because some Racer cars will also have code that you can redeem in the rocket League for rocket wheel and the trail of special type.

The product line of these original minis will include Octane, Dominus, Masamune, Hotshot, Grog, X-Devil, Merc, and Backfire. All models will also have 4 limited variants to round out the first 12 racers. All original mini cars are based on a blind bag system so you should get them all.

The cars are different from other mini cars in a sense that unique gaming content is also incorporated that kids can download easily. The price and date of launch is still not announced by Rocke League, but for updates anyone can explore Zag toys website.

The company is very enthusiasts about this new development in an old product line and is hopeful that it will go rocking.