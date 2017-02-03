Toyota Mirai Super Bowl Ad Shows Daisy

Each year Super Bowl becomes the prime time for automakers to showcase their new and fantastic vehicles. Most of the automakers prefer the advertisement slots offered in Super Bowl to showcase their upcoming products.

This year Toyota is making most of the use of the Super Bowl advertisement spot by dedicating it to the upcoming hydrogen fuel cell Mirai. The car will be launched in the state of California only which is the reason that Toyota has bought the slot for this region only.

The advertisement that involves a daisy will be showcased for the viewers of Las Angeles and San Francisco only. Thus if you are not in the region and want to see the advertisement then you will have to look for it online on the web.

The advertisement will be played in the 30 seconds slot during the Super Bowl. The car is specially designed for zero emissions and the only thing that it emits is water.

The thirty seconds spot has been called “Daisy” which starts by showing an opening of a flower in darkness. The ad shows that the conditions are pretty tough for the daisy as it grown in a dark and dungy pavement.

Then it is shown that the tires and emissions from vehicles nearby cause the poor daisy to wilt and shed a petal which is formed in a shape of tear drop.

Later on the Mirai is shown coming out of the horizon which will be revolutionary vehicle with zero emission and a pro environmental policy. Somebody inside the cabin of the button presses the H2O button and the water showers on daisy making it healthy again. The car will reach its limited market after Super Bowl.