 
 

Faraday Future Is Throttling Back On Plans To Build EVs In US

Credit: Getty Images
  • Faraday Future Cuts Down on its Electric Vehicle making plan
 

The China backed company will now be developing 2 vehicles instead of 7

Faraday Future has stayed in news since day one of its start up. The company which is originally a Chinese backed up company first became a news sensation when it announced the making of a full luxurious EV supercar.

Later on it revealed its plans to make a number of EVs in the coming few years with high mileage which was a surprise coming from such a new start up.

Later on the company had to cut down its budget as its factory was not properly developed and the company was sued by some firm. Finally a few weeks ago again it was sued by a graphic company for not paying the bills of graphic designing which was done by it.

Now it looks like that after all these hustles, the company has thought to make the cars work in a better and much planned way. This is the reason that we have a latest news from Reuters regarding Faraday Future, which states that the company has cut back the vehicles development program.

Where the company was supposed to make 7 cars in the coming future, now Faraday Future will be presenting 2 out of these in the market. The rest of the five designs have been laid to rest for a little bit of time till the company sorts out its finances.

For this purpose the company is going to assemble a small developmental plant in Nevada, in North of Las Vegas. Faraday Future will built a 650,000 square foot facility which will start building later this year.

The downsizing of plans will help the company to focus more on its major products and will stabilize it in the future to properly work on the new cars.

