 
 

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead Of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut
  • Nissan NC Cargo X project van is the Champ of all the vans

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut
Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut
Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut
 

The Nissan NC Cargo X project van can go where no cargo van has gone ever in history

Nissan is persistent to make new vehicles that will give you both great off-road and on-road experiences. The company has introduced its new Nissan NC Cargo X project van that is a wonder to look and a beast, performance wise.

The company just released its trailer in which is the van is shown achieving the heights and gong on trails where no other cargo van can go.

There are a lot of things to consider in the new Nissan NC Cargo X project van. It is a 4 wheel drive Cummins diesel powered Nissan NV2500HD set van. It will makes it official debut in the Chicago Auto Show this year. After that it will be formally launched later in the market.

The van has been built in the partnership of Nissan and “Xtream Off-Road” television show host Ian Johnson. He will be making an appearance with the Nissan NC Cargo X project van on February 11th at the Nissan Booth.

The van is supposed to be super strong which is the reason it will come with fully boxed ladder frame and a 234 cubic feet of cargo space along with standard reinforced outfitter mounting points.

The Nissan NC Cargo X project van is one of the best and extreme vans ever built by the company. The van stands at a seven and a half feet tall length and will have 37 inches tires that are powered by Cummins 5.0 liter V-8 Turbo Diesel engine.

The engine has been taken from Nissan TITAN XD full-sized pickup. The van will come with 5-year/100,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper coverage warranty which will be provided by America’s best Commercial Van and Truck Warranty service.

"The Nissan NV – Cargo and Passenger van configurations – has the durability, quality and reliability that works hard for business applications – backed by America's Best Commercial Van & Truck Warranty1 with 5-Year/100,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper coverage," said Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager, North America Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan North America, Inc.

"We thought it would be interesting to take an NV Cargo to the extreme – pushing it to where no cargo van has ever gone before. We weren't disappointed."

"When I looked at the NV Cargo, I saw a hard-working van with a heavy-duty foundation. And I also saw possibilities for a rock crawler that could serve as its own support vehicle," said Johnson, who in addition to his custom off-road transformations also serves as the host of the "Xtreme Off-Road" television series.

"A strong foundation is what makes the NV Cargo X build possible. Most work vans come with a C-channel frame that would flex and squeak under the stress of Pyeatt Draw. But every NV Cargo is built on a rigid, fully boxed ladder frame," explained Johnson.

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut
Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut
Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

