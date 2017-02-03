 
 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Swimsuit Models: Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington And Mia Kang Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Swimsuit Models: Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington and Mia Kang Revealed
Danielle Herrington
 

SI reveals the swimsuit models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017.

Sports Illustrated announces the new swimsuit models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 ahead of the releases of the highly anticipated special edition of SI magazine.

SI revealed the first athletes featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 early January. Olympic Gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman pose for the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

On Monday Sports Illustrated announced that Kelly Gale, Indian-Australian fashion model from Sweden is the first newcomer this year. Also featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 is Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro will be featured in the 2017 SI Swimsuit edition. Find the list of all swimsuit models appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 edition.

The magazine also revealed that Victoria Secret model Danielle Herrington. The model is from Compton, California and is and up-and-comer in the modeling scene. Herrington started modeling at age 13.

Bianca Balti also makes her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017.  Balti was discovered while studying at a University. "I was very naughty," Bianca told SI. "That’s the reason I didn’t go very much to the university, because I was partying with my friends more than going to the university.  When I found this job as a model, my mom was so relieved." 

The third model revealed today is Mia Kang, the winner of our 2016 SI Swimsuit Model Search contest. She grew up in Hong Kong, but considers herself to be a citizen of the world. Her mother is South Korean, while her father is British.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017. 

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.  

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. 

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. 

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.  

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

comments powered by Disqus


Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




