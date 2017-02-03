 
 

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer Is Here

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 11:41am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer is Here
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to be a cool car with loads of hot new features
 

The car might offer a horsepower of more than 700bhp!

The official first trailer of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was released by the company for the first time today. Where the advertisement is pretty exciting, it also make us excited for a number of cool gadgets that we will be getting with this sporty car.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The trailer showcases the fact that each and every Demon will be delivered to the customer with a custom-painted crate. This crate will be filled with a number of funky things including the metal serial tag of car’s VIN with the name of its owner.

Other than that there are 18 items in the crate that will give each Demons a unique look and will make a Demon a dual-purpose vehicle. This should excite the car enthusiast for sure. The company has also offered a number of car options that will be accessible for the owners.

Dodge says that "each customer can decide at the time of order, or once they own the car, or even at a moment's notice that they want their car to favor street performance, drag strip performance, or something in between."

The customers will be able to decide its performance related functions on street as well. They will be able to choose their favorite street performance, drag strip performance or anything like that which will be offered.

The company also explained that the crate will also have matching spare wheels for the car and will also carry the Demon branded tools for car, according to AutoBlog.

The tools include jack, impact gun, socket wrench, tire pressure gauge and other things. All of the things will be branded with Demon. We can expect a number of few more things too.

It will also offer “Demon Track Pack System” and “Direct Connection Demon Performance Parts”. It is also rumored that the car might offer a power of around 750bhp, however no official word about this figure has been confirmed.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

38 minutes ago

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

52 minutes ago

Faraday Future is Throttling Back on Plans to Build EVs in US

Faraday Future is Throttling Back on Plans to Build EVs in US

1 hour ago

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

1 hour ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

4 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Swimsuit Models: Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington and Mia Kang Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Swimsuit Models: Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington and Mia Kang Revealed

49 minutes ago

Toyota Mirai Super Bowl Ad Shows Daisy

Toyota Mirai Super Bowl Ad Shows Daisy

1 hour ago

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

1 hour ago

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

1 hour ago

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

3 hours ago

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

3 hours ago

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

3 hours ago

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

3 hours ago

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

4 hours ago

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut&#039;s Gut Bacteria

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut's Gut Bacteria

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Cars & Vehicles

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

38 minutes ago

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

52 minutes ago

Faraday Future is Throttling Back on Plans to Build EVs in US

Faraday Future is Throttling Back on Plans to Build EVs in US

1 hour ago

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

4 minutes ago

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

38 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Swimsuit Models: Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington and Mia Kang Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Swimsuit Models: Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington and Mia Kang Revealed

49 minutes ago

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

52 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook