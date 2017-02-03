2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer is Here

The official first trailer of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was released by the company for the first time today. Where the advertisement is pretty exciting, it also make us excited for a number of cool gadgets that we will be getting with this sporty car.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The trailer showcases the fact that each and every Demon will be delivered to the customer with a custom-painted crate. This crate will be filled with a number of funky things including the metal serial tag of car’s VIN with the name of its owner.

Other than that there are 18 items in the crate that will give each Demons a unique look and will make a Demon a dual-purpose vehicle. This should excite the car enthusiast for sure. The company has also offered a number of car options that will be accessible for the owners.

Dodge says that "each customer can decide at the time of order, or once they own the car, or even at a moment's notice that they want their car to favor street performance, drag strip performance, or something in between."

The customers will be able to decide its performance related functions on street as well. They will be able to choose their favorite street performance, drag strip performance or anything like that which will be offered.

The company also explained that the crate will also have matching spare wheels for the car and will also carry the Demon branded tools for car, according to AutoBlog.

The tools include jack, impact gun, socket wrench, tire pressure gauge and other things. All of the things will be branded with Demon. We can expect a number of few more things too.

It will also offer “Demon Track Pack System” and “Direct Connection Demon Performance Parts”. It is also rumored that the car might offer a power of around 750bhp, however no official word about this figure has been confirmed.