 
 

Is The "Bowling Green Terrorist Attack" An Example Of The Mandela Effect?

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 12:12pm CST

 

By now, you've probably heard about KellyAnne Conway and her "alternative facts." She is Trump's advisor and was a crucial part of his campaign success. However, she's come under attack many times for the way she tends to twist her (and his) words so that they don't sound as bad as they are. In fact, her statements have led to an increase in sales for the book 1984, which seems to be reminiscent of the world we are living in today.

While many people are mocking Conway for talking about something called the "Bowling Green Massacre" - a fabricated terrorist attack that "happened" under President Obama's watch. She used it to justify Donald Trump's recent Muslim ban. The truth is that there were two people convicted of "terrorist activities" in Bowling Green, Kentucky. They were buying and shipping guns and ammunition to Iraq to be used by terrorist.

However, they never hurt anyone on US soil.

While many people were attacking KellyAnne Conway, a few people said that they too remembered a "Massacre" of that name. Some joked that it was a particularly bad game of football at Bowling Green University and others made a joke about the New York City subway stop. However, some people weren't so quick to dismiss her mistake as "alternative facts," or a lie that she didn't think she'd get called out for.

Instead, what if it were an instance of the Mandela Effect?

It may seem crazy, but a few people on Reddit remember something happening in Bowling Green - some say it was a mass shooting and others say it was a bombing.

Could KellyAnne Conway be remembering something that doesn't exist in this time stream anymore? It is unlikely given her history of not quite getting the facts right.

While many of these stories seem to be confused with the Boston terrorist attacks, there are some details that don't line up.

The Author

Noel Diem
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

