 
 

Aflac Super Bowl 2017 Commerical Is First For The Duck

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 12:55pm CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Aflac Super Bowl 2017 Commerical is First for the Duck
 

The Aflac duck goes to the Super Bowl.

Aflac announced today that its iconic spokesduck, the Aflac Duck, will make its first commercial appearance during the Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday. In a new television commercial called "Surgery," the Aflac Duck will help consumers across America understand how to help protect their lifestyle with Aflac insurance products. The ad will debut at approximately 6:20 p.m. ET on Fox, just after country music star Luke Bryan's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Technically it is not a Super Bowl commercial, as it is not airing during the Big Game. It is a pregame Superbowl ad, but I like ducks. Watch the Aflac commercial below.

"We are excited to demonstrate the value of Aflac's products and services to an audience that is likely to top 110 million people, the largest that has ever witnessed the debut of an Aflac Duck commercial," Aflac Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Gail Galuppo said. "After more than 16 years scoring touchdowns as Aflac's iconic advertising quarterback, we felt the time was right to elevate the Aflac Duck on the world's stage alongside the other stars as they battle for gridiron immortality."

The debut of "Surgery" is part of a comprehensive package that also includes a 30-second spot during the pregame show on Fox. Aflac will air its current commercial, "Ski Patrol," the first in a series of ads that focus on how Aflac can protect your lifestyle from financial harm.

"Surgery," a 30-second spot, is the brainchild of Aflac CMO Gail Galuppo and was created by Publicis Seattle and placed by Mediavest|Spark. It is the second ad produced by Publicis as part of an integrated campaign to reframe the supplemental insurance conversation through relatable examples of how changes in a person's health should not impact his or her lifestyle. "Surgery" uses a satirical example of an everyday occurrence that shows how one unexpected incident can negatively impact your lifestyle.

In "Surgery," a man is lying on an operating table as his doctor prepares to conduct a medical procedure. He is startled, however, when the doctor tells him that she plans on "going in and removing his '67 Corvette." When the patient says that he is just there for a simple gall bladder procedure, his doctor reminds him that without Aflac insurance to pay him cash, the expense of his unexpected medical condition might mean he will have to sell his beloved car just to cover his rent. The ad ends with Aflac's key message, which is that while your health can change, the life you love doesn't have to. Keep your lifestyle healthy with Aflac!

"When you are injured or sick, the pain you feel is not always limited to your body; it can make your finances uncomfortable, as well," Galuppo said. "Aflac, which pays cash benefits, is the insurance that helps protect your savings so that your lifestyle doesn't suffer as your body continues to heal."

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

King&#039;s Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Brand&#039;s First

King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Brand's First

25 minutes ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Brings the Action

WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Brings the Action

39 minutes ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

52 minutes ago

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

1 hour ago

Top Spring Break Destinations for 2017

Top Spring Break Destinations for 2017

28 minutes ago

Is the &quot;Bowling Green Terrorist Attack&quot; an Example of the Mandela Effect?

Is the "Bowling Green Terrorist Attack" an Example of the Mandela Effect?

1 hour ago

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry Revealed

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry List Revealed

2 hours ago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer is Here

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer is Here

2 hours ago

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Swimsuit Models: Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington and Mia Kang Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Swimsuit Models: Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington and Mia Kang Revealed

3 hours ago

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

3 hours ago

Faraday Future is Throttling Back on Plans to Build EVs in US

Faraday Future is Throttling Back on Plans to Build EVs in US

3 hours ago

Toyota Mirai Super Bowl Ad Shows Daisy

Toyota Mirai Super Bowl Ad Shows Daisy

3 hours ago

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

3 hours ago

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Super Bowl

King&#039;s Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Brand&#039;s First

King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Brand's First

25 minutes ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Brings the Action

WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Brings the Action

39 minutes ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

52 minutes ago

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

1 hour ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

King&#039;s Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Brand&#039;s First

King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Brand's First

25 minutes ago

Top Spring Break Destinations for 2017

Top Spring Break Destinations for 2017

28 minutes ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Brings the Action

WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Brings the Action

39 minutes ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

52 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook