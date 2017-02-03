WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Brings the Action

American compnay WeatherTech has only about 1,100 employees, yet the small company is advertising the fourth time in a row at the Big Game. A 30 second costs the company over $5 million, but it is worth it says WeatherTech. The WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial 2017 got released today and its like a short action movie.

A woman jumps out of a moving van to place a car mat into an SUV where the drive just spilled his cup. This is an entertaining Super Bowl commercial that weaves WeatherTech's technology perfectly with a fun action story. I have been covering Super Bowl ads since years now. The WeatherTech ads have made me want one of their mat sets for my family van, but they do not make them for the Volkswagen Sharan. Finding that out sucked. My kids make so much dirt on the second row that I really could use the rear Foorliner.

Watch the action packed WeatherTech Superbowl ad below.

The WeatherTech Super Bowl Ad last year was titled "Resources" was an emotional ad making a point about the importance of "made in America." The commercial showed scenes of workers and ends with a scene of a WeatherTech worker coming home and getting greeted by his son.

WeatherTech is a brand of MacNeil Automotive, which was founded in 1989 by David MacNeil. WeatherTech makes custom vehicle floor mats that the company sells direct to consumers and to car makers. WeatherTech's marketing thrives on the principle of manufacturing in America.

