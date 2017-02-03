 
 

NASA’s EPIC Upgrade Will Provide Even Better Images Of Earth

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 11:24pm CST

 

An EPIC Natural Color image (left) and an Enhanced Color image (right) of the Earth on January 26, 2017. Credit: NASA/NOAA
 

NASA has upgraded its website that offers incredible views of Earth from space

A NASA website has just got a major upgrade.

NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory or DSCOVR is known for its incredibly detailed views of the Earth. The website is now providing both natural and enhanced color images and is even allowing public to zoom into an area on the globe. 

The website was originally launched in October 2015 and is already posting dozens of images of Earth every day after being received from the satellite 12 to 36 hours earlier.

"The 'enhanced' color images make land features more visible," said Sasha Marshak, DSCOVR deputy project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "This is achieved by enhancing low intensity pixel values. The effect of atmospheric haze caused by air molecular scattering and attenuation of solar light by ozone has been also removed.”

DSCOVR carries a four megapixel CCD camera and telescope, called EPIC, to capture images of Earth from one million miles away. EPIC captures a new image of Earth every hour from mid-April to mid-October and two hours for the rest of the years. It can take images of the full, sunlit side of Earth using different narrowband filters from ultraviolet to near infrared. By combining separate images obtained from EPIC, researchers can observe the the entire Earth as it rotates, thus view the ever-changing planet throughout the day.

DSCOVR satellite was launched in 2015 and has been returning views of Earth from its unique vantage point ever since. Data acquired from EPIC is used to measure ozone and aerosol levels in Earth’s atmosphere, complex clouds patterns, forests, deserts and ultraviolet ray entering the Earth. The data is critical to accurate and timely weather alerts and forecasts. 

NASA uses the satellite to observe changes in Earth and to better understand how our planet fits into the bigger picture of solar system..

 

 

