 
 

New Image Reveals Swirling Spirals On Mars North Pole

Credit: ESA
 

The composite image offers a new perspective to the ice cap on the planet's north pole

Many features on Martian surface look similar to the ones we find on Earth like volcanoes, canyons, valleys and impact basins. But Mars is a strange world, too. It also contains landscapes that are not observed anywhere else on solar system.

As shown in the image above, the north pole of Mars is cloaked by ice cap and unsual dark troughs. The image is generated by combining 32 separate images taken over six year period and cover an area of around a million square kilometers.

The cover of carbon dioxide ice is seasonal or temporary that appears in winter and disappears in summer. During the warmer months carbon dioxide directly converts into gas and flows into the atmosphere, leaving layers of water ice behind.

Mars spins on its axis, completing one revolution every 24.6 hours. The axis of Mars tilts with respect to the orbital plane by almost 25 degrees. The rotation causes seasonal changes on Martian surface in a way similar to Earth.

The swirling spirals on Mars north pole may have been created by the strong Martian winds. When winds blew towards the north, they create spiral patterns on Mars surface. These are similar to hurricane spirals found on Earth.

The image also shows a 500 km-long, 2 km-deep trench that almost cuts through the cap in two but it does not go all the way across it.

“Subsurface investigations by radar instruments onboard Mars Express and NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter revealed that the ice cap is made up of many individual layers of ice and dust extending to a depth of around 2 km.” Authors wrote on European Space Agency’s website.

New data will help scientists better understand climate changes on the planet and may allow them to determine the age of the Martian polar caps.

 

 

 

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

