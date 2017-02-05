World of Tanks Super Bowl Commercials Released

Video games are big business. This is highlighted by video game studios' Super Bowl ad spending. So far three game makers have come forward with their Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Mobile Strike and Evony are joined by World of Tanks.

Wargaming, developer of World of Tanks, is a first time Super Bowl advertiser. The company bought two 15 second spots for "Tanks Rule" commercials

World of Tanks has more than 150 million players worldwide on PC, Windows 10, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox and Xbox 360 is making its Super Bowl debut with two fun parody ads. Each 15-second commercial will spoof the "best of the worst" reality shows and at the pinnacle of their excitement, a raging Sherman Tank makes explosive appearance.

The World of Tanks Super Bowl commercials have all the same plot. A tank comes rushing in at the end of the spot. Why? Because tanks rule. The video game maker created a series of four World of Tanks commercials, but only two air during the Big Game. Watch all four World of Tanks commercials below.

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher and one of the leaders in the free-to-play MMO market. Founded as a privately held company in 1998, Wargaming has shipped more than 15 titles. Currently, Wargaming is focused on its team-based MMO war series dedicated to the mid-20th century warfare that will include the armored World of Tanks, the flight combat World of Warplanes, and the naval World of Warships. The three intertwined titles will form a common gaming universe integrated within the portal www.wargaming.net.

As part of its multi-platform line-up, the company has introduced World of Tanks on Xbox and World of Tanks Blitz on mobiles, tablets and Windows 10 PCs. Launched in 2014 and 2015, World of Tanks on Xbox introduced epic tank-on-tank battles to console gamers and offers the first cross-platform gaming experience between Xbox 360 and Xbox One. In 2016, Wargaming released World of Tanks for Sony's PlayStation®4, continuing its console campaign.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

