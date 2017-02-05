 
 

World Of Tanks Super Bowl Commercials Released

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 4:01am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

World of Tanks Super Bowl Commercials Released
 

Mobile game World of Tanks gets two Super bowl ads.

Video games are big business. This is highlighted by video game studios' Super Bowl ad spending. So far three game makers have come forward with their Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Mobile Strike and Evony are joined by World of Tanks.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Wargaming, developer of World of Tanks, is a first time Super Bowl advertiser. The company bought two 15 second spots for "Tanks Rule" commercials 

World of Tanks has more than 150 million players worldwide on PC, Windows 10, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox and Xbox 360 is making its Super Bowl debut with two fun parody ads. Each 15-second commercial will spoof the "best of the worst" reality shows and at the pinnacle of their excitement, a raging Sherman Tank makes explosive appearance.

The World of Tanks Super Bowl commercials have all the same plot. A tank comes rushing in at the end of the spot. Why? Because tanks rule. The video game maker created a series of four World of Tanks commercials, but only two air during the Big Game. Watch all four World of Tanks commercials below.

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher and one of the leaders in the free-to-play MMO market. Founded as a privately held company in 1998, Wargaming has shipped more than 15 titles. Currently, Wargaming is focused on its team-based MMO war series dedicated to the mid-20th century warfare that will include the armored World of Tanks, the flight combat World of Warplanes, and the naval World of Warships. The three intertwined titles will form a common gaming universe integrated within the portal www.wargaming.net.

As part of its multi-platform line-up, the company has introduced World of Tanks on Xbox and World of Tanks Blitz on mobiles, tablets and Windows 10 PCs. Launched in 2014 and 2015, World of Tanks on Xbox introduced epic tank-on-tank battles to console gamers and offers the first cross-platform gaming experience between Xbox 360 and Xbox One. In 2016, Wargaming released World of Tanks for Sony's PlayStation®4, continuing its console campaign.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

6 minutes ago

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

39 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

18 hours ago, 10:51am CST

Michelin Super Bowl Commercial is a First

Michelin Super Bowl Commercial is a First

18 hours ago, 10:46am CST

Bat Bot Robot Mimics Key Flight Mechanism of Bats

Bat Bot Robot Mimics Key Flight Mechanism of Bats

1 hour ago

How to Protect Quantum Computing Networks from Hackers

How to Protect Quantum Computing Networks from Hackers

1 hour ago

Astronomers Discover a Black Hole Hiding in the Milky Way

Astronomers Discover a Black Hole Hiding in the Milky Way

14 hours ago, 2:39pm CST

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

17 hours ago, 11:08am CST

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

17 hours ago, 11:06am CST

New Image Reveals Swirling Spirals on Mars North Pole

New Image Reveals Swirling Spirals on Mars North Pole

20 hours ago, 8:04am CST

Michelob Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Online

Michelob Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Online

23 hours ago, 5:39am CST

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad

1 day ago, 4:51am CST

This thin, flexible light-absorber Material gives You Stealth Feature

This thin, flexible light-absorber Material gives You Stealth Feature

1 day ago, 4:49am CST

Cliff Collapses at Hawaii Volcano Lava Ocean Entry Point

Cliff Collapses at Hawaii Lava Ocean Entry Point

1 day ago, 2:29am CST

NASA’s EPIC Upgrade will Provide Even Better Images of Earth

NASA’s EPIC Upgrade will Provide Even Better Images of Earth

1 day ago, 11:24pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Super Bowl

Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

6 minutes ago

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

39 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

18 hours ago, 10:51am CST

Michelin Super Bowl Commercial is a First

Michelin Super Bowl Commercial is a First

18 hours ago, 10:46am CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

6 minutes ago

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

39 minutes ago

Bat Bot Robot Mimics Key Flight Mechanism of Bats

Bat Bot Robot Mimics Key Flight Mechanism of Bats

1 hour ago

How to Protect Quantum Computing Networks from Hackers

How to Protect Quantum Computing Networks from Hackers

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook