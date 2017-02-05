Hulu Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Features The Handmaid's Tale

The Hulu streaming service uses the Super Bowl to run a commercial for the new original series The Handmaid's Tale. The series is based on the 1985 book by Margaret Atwood. The Handmaid's Tale is set in a near-future New England, in a totalitarian theocracy which has overthrown the United States government. The dystopian novel explores themes of women in subjugation and the various means by which they gain agency.

The first season of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu on April 26th, 2017. Watch the trailer below.

