 
 

Foreign-Educated Doctors Provide Better Care Than Their US Counterparts

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 12:31pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 5 2017, 12:37pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Foreign-Trained Doctors Provide Better Care than their US Counterparts
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Patients have lower mortality rates if their doctors were trained at foreign medical schools rather than at American universities, says study

US patients treated by foreign qualified doctors have lower death rates than those treated by US doctors.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Researchers from Harvard University have found that foreign trained doctors are just as good as or better than their American counterparts.

"Some patients are concerned about the quality of care from foreign-medical graduates,” said Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa, lead author of the study. “That is, I think, unfair without looking exactly at whether their performance is as good as the U.S. medical graduates.”

For the study, researchers analyzed the data of more than 1.2 million Medicare patients aged 65 and older who were admitted to hospitals between 2011 and 2014 and treated by both US medical graduates and by doctors from other countries.

Researchers found that patients treated by foreign doctors had better chances of survival compared to those treated by doctors from American universities. 

Patients of foreign trained doctor had 11.6 percent lower mortality rate compared to 11.2 percent of those treated by US trained doctors. No difference was observed in patient hospital readmission rates. But the cost of care was slightly higher for foreign-trained doctors, $1,145 versus $1,098.

“Although we are uncertain exactly why foreign-trained doctors have slightly better outcomes, the U.S. currently sets a very high bar for foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in the U.S.” said Tsugawa.

"Therefore, the doctors who choose to leave their home country and manage to pass all certification exams may be very capable and motivated individuals.”

The findings came when President Trump has banned citizens, including doctors, of seven countries from entering the United States. If medical graduates from other countries do not practice in America, it may have a significant impact on the U.S. health care system.

International medical graduates make up 25 percent of the physician workforce in the United States, while over 4,000 of them are Iranians and 3,412 are Syrian citizens.

“What we found was that they are providing high-quality care and bringing value to the U.S. healthcare system,” said Tsugawa. “If we're turning away high-quality doctors from outside the U.S. maybe we are compromising the quality of care."

The findings of the study were published in British medical journal BMJ.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

6 hours ago

Bat Bot Robot Mimics Key Flight Mechanism of Bats

Bat Bot Robot Mimics Key Flight Mechanism of Bats

9 hours ago

How to Protect Quantum Computing Networks from Hackers

How to Protect Quantum Computing Networks from Hackers

9 hours ago

Wix Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Wix Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

14 minutes ago

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

32 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

41 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

50 minutes ago

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

2 hours ago

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

2 hours ago

Hero 6 to be released by GoPro this year

Hero 6 to be released by GoPro this year

3 hours ago

AT&amp;T will debut their 5G network in two US cities this year

AT&T will debut their 5G network in two US cities this year

3 hours ago

Hulu Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Features The Handmaid&#039;s Tale

Hulu Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Features The Handmaid's Tale

3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 accurate dimensions revealed

Samsung Galaxy S8 accurate dimensions revealed

3 hours ago

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Latest Science News

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

6 hours ago

Bat Bot Robot Mimics Key Flight Mechanism of Bats

Bat Bot Robot Mimics Key Flight Mechanism of Bats

9 hours ago

How to Protect Quantum Computing Networks from Hackers

How to Protect Quantum Computing Networks from Hackers

9 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Wix Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Wix Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

14 minutes ago

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

32 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

41 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

50 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook