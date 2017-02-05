 
 

NFL Super Bowl Baby Legends Commercial Released

The NFL released another Super bowl commercial with babies.

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.

The National Football League released another Super Bowl ad starring babies. The Super Bowl Babies commercial saluting legends of the game. The 30 second commercial will appear prior to the start of the third quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

The new NFL Super Bowl commercial expands upon last year’s “The Super Bowl Babies Choir” spot, which highlighted how every year since 1968 Super Bowl Babies have been born to fans of the winning team.

This time around, the Super Bowl Babies explain what the true inspiration is behind the making of that family and how the greatness of Super Bowl players, coaches, and legends on that night inspire their creation. Set to the world-renowned song “You're the Inspiration” by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling band Chicago, a cavalcade of star baby look-alikes appear on screen in quick succession.

"We are excited to build upon the success of last year’s Super Bowl Babies campaign,” said Dawn Hudson, the NFL’s Chief Marking Officer. “Through our new spot, we wanted to celebrate the players, coaches, and legends who have helped make football America's game while also engaging viewers of all ages in a fun fashion.”

The commercial, created by Grey New York, features unforgettable baby look-alikes of Pro Football Hall of Fame members Coach Mike Ditka, Michael Irvin, Coach Vince Lombardi, and Joe Namath, as well as Coach Bill Belichick, Marshawn Lynch, and Von Miller, who is portrayed by the daughter of former NFL star Ty Law, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl Babies spot concludes with a final “Who’s Next?” with Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman eyeing Coach Belichick with the Super Bowl trophy between them. Watch the cute NFL Babies below. The NFL will also run a second Super Bowl 2017 ad titled between the lines.

The New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Besides the game and halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big starts. Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

