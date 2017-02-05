 
 

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch The Ad Again Online

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 5:38pm CST

 

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again Online
 

The Ford Super Bowl 2017 commercial kicks off the Super Bowl LI ad line-up in the Fox Super Bowl broadcast.

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.

Ford Super Bowl LI is epic and aired just before the kick off of Super Bowl 2017. The kick off will take place on Sunday at 6:30pm ET. Ford bought a 90 second Super Bowl spot to present itself in a new light.

“Ford was founded on the promise of providing affordable transportation solutions to millions of customers, and this commitment still drives us today,” said Stephen Odell, Ford executive vice president, Global Marketing, Sales and Service. “As we expand our business to be both an auto and mobility company, we’re using new experiences like FordHub and our first Super Bowl ad that talks about the future to explain what we mean when we say ‘We Go Further so you can.’”

Super Bowl ad focuses on Ford’s auto and mobility future. The Ford Super Bowl 2017 ad highlights near- and long-term mobility solutions it is developing to help people Go Further in their daily lives.

 Ford's Super Bowl commercial showcases moments in which people have become “stuck” in life. It then showcases Ford solutions that include self-driving cars and ride-sharing systems to help people move freely again. The featured scenes include a skier stuck on a ski lift and a cat stuck in a tissue box.

On fordgofurther.com, the American car maker is featuring in-depth stories of Ford people who Go Further every day. Those featured include employees, dealers and partners who create the vehicles, technologies and mobility solutions Ford is working on today and tomorrow. 

The Ford Super Bowl 2017 ad is not featuring a specific car, but a Ford truck and the Ford GT make an appearance. Watch the extended version of the 2017 Ford Super Bowl commercial below.

The New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Besides the game and halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big starts. Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

