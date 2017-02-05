T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 with Justin Bieber: Watch the Ad Again

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.



The T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ad has been released online and it stars Justin Bieber wearing big glasses. The T-Mobile Super Bowl ad starring Justin Bieber and is featuring cameos from touchdown dance pros, New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski and NFL 6-Time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens.

The T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ad, called #UnlimitedMoves, calls attention to the fact that celebrations shouldn’t be limited, and neither should data plans.

Starting today, fans are encouraged to submit their best touchdown dances on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram tagging #UnlimitedMoves for a chance to be selected as one of the best by Justin Bieber on Mon., Feb. 6, where he’ll RT his favorites.

T-Mobile's strategy for Super Bowl ads is to hire high-profile artists and celebrities. We have seen Kim Kardashian and Drake in T-Mobile ads and now its Justin Bieber. Watch the 60 second T-Mobile Super Bowl LI commercial below.

This Super Bowl commercial is a great play for Justin Bieber. He delivers a solid performance and even breaks out crazy dance moves at the end of the new T-Mobile. The T-Mobile deal will also be great for Bieber's bank account. T-Mobile gets with Bieber also his over 90 million Twitter followers that will be all over this commercial.

Gronk could become the MVP of Super Bowl 2017 ads. The Patriots player is already starring in the Tide Super Bowl 2017 ad and now he also appears as caveman in the T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ad.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

