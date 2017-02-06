Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Lady Gaga delivered an incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show. If you have missed it, Pepsi has you covered. The Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 sponsor released a high definition video fo the full Super Bowl Halftime Show on Youtube.

The 13 minute performance of Lady Gaga starts out on the roof of the NRG Stadium. She sang parts of the American Pledge of Allegiance, which was the most political she got in the show. Above the singer dozen of drones fly with lights painting symbols in the night sky. She then descended down to the field on a rope, like the Simpsons predicted it, just no rocket boobs.

Lady Gaga did not need support from fellow artists. She had her dancers, but did not bring out any other famous performer. Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show below.

Lady Gaga announced after the Super Bowl Halftime Show the Joanne world tour. Watch the tour teaser below.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

