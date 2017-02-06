Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

All Super Bowl commercial should be funny, but they don't. Not all Super Bowl commercials created to be funny, are actually funny. Humor is though subjective and not everyone will agree that the 10 Super Bowl 2017 ads featured below are the funniest of the Super Bowl 2017.

Kristen Schaal tops the list with a double delivery. The comedian and actress stars in two T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ads that take wireless pain of competitor Verizon to a Fifty Shades of Grey world.

Other funny Super Bowl 2017 ads include the Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl ad and the Bai Super Bowl 2017 ad with Timberlake and Walken. Also part of the list are the Kia Super Bowl 2017 ad, with the incredibly funny Melissa McCarthy. She also killed it on SNL this weekend as Sean Spicer.

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

