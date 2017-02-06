Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

One of the highlights of yesterday's Super Bowl LI football game was the half time performance by Lady Gaga. While the music was fantastic, one of the coolest parts of that halftime show were the synchronized drones that went along with the performance. That drone light show required 300 Intel Shooting Star drones that lit the sky in a choreographed aerial performance.

The halftime show marked the first ever drone integration during a televised event and a Super Bowl. During the performance the Intel drones created a backdrop of formations in the sky including stars, the American Flag and the Pepsi logo. Pepsi was the sponsor of the halftime show.

"Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl creative team wanted to pull off something that had never been done before and we were able to combine Intel drone innovation with her artistry to pull off a truly unique experience," said Josh Walden, senior vice president and general manager, New Technology Group, Intel. "The potential for these light show drones is endless and we hope this experience inspires other creatives, artists and innovators to really think about how they can incorporate drone technology in new ways that have yet to even be thought of."

The drones that made up the light show are a new sort of UAV that are specifically designed to dispaly light shows in the air. The quadcopters are designed with safety in mind and fitted with LED lights giving the drone the ability to create over 4 billion color combinations. The drones can also be programed to perform animations. Super Bowl LI wasn't the first time that Intel has put on a performance with its Shooting Star Drones, but it was certainly the most public.