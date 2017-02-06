GoDaddy Says It's Super Bowl Commercial Was A Big Win

Domain name registrar and web host GoDaddy is a staple when it comes to Super Bowl commercials and this year GoDaddy was pushing its wares with a new commercial. GoDaddy says that it recorded its best-ever Sunday for attracting new customers all thanks to its Super Bowl campaign.

The company says that about half of the new customers signed up for the new and easy to use website builder called GoCentral. GoDaddy also says that it had best ever new customer registration and sign ups on Sunday. It also had 19 MM+ video views of its Super Bowl ad and teaser clips across all social channels.

Mobile traffic spiked with 58% of web traffic during the Super Bowl ad coming from tablets and smartphones. GoDaddy also notes that 62% of all the GoCentral websites registered were built by customers in less than an hour.

"We've always said we do Super Bowl commercials because we know how to use them to ring the register – and this year was absolutely awesome," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Barb Rechterman. "Our campaign revolved around GoCentral – and we literally monitored the build-time from registration to completed site tonight during the game. It was so cool to see so many sites going up throughout the game. And it didn't hurt that the game went into overtime, in fact, our traffic kept rolling even after that heart-stopping, first-ever overtime Super Bowl."

GoCentral launched about two weeks ago and is a service designed to build mobile optimized websites with integrated marketing and e-commerce tools to get sites online and operating.