 
 

Exercise Is Not Key To Weight Control

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 6:42am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control
Getty Images
  • Research proves that Exercise plays Little if Any Role in Weight Management
 

The latest research has proven that exercise plays little if any role in weight management.

A novel study has proven that exercise may not be the magic pill to reduce and manage weight. Youth from the United States and four other nations formed the subjects for the study.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Neither was vigorous activity nor leisure time associated in any way with weight control. Especially physical activity may play no role in ending weight gain. 

While physical exercise has many benefits, weight loss is unfortunately not one of them. Cardiac disease, diabetes and cancer risk is slashed thanks to exercise.

Also mental well-being and mood are enhanced via a range of activities from walking to sprinting. Those who engage in exercise also happen to enjoy life more and lead longer lives.

The only problem seems to be that while exercise burns calories, it also increases one’s hunger. People often end up compensating for the increased appetite by eating lots of food.

This of course causes the pounds to be piled on to one’s frame.  Some people even engage in a whole lot of rest and relaxation in order to gain some relief from the exhaustion and sore muscles that are the common result of vigorous exercise.

There are those who say that leading a sedentary life and spending one’s day at the office in a seat with one’s eyes glued to the computer screen is the ideal recipe for obesity.

Yet other researchers say that there is simply no connection between physical activity and weight loss. Adults ranging in age from 25 to 40 were studied.

They hailed from the US, Ghana, South Africa, Jamaica and Seychelles. The subjects were mainly of African origin. The participants tended to exaggerate the amount of exercise they engaged in. 

The participants were fitted with various measuring devices that tracked their exercise movements. They were told to return to the lab a year or two years later.

Individuals from Ghana had the lowest weights and those from the USA had the highest. The surprising thing was that those who exercised the most in all countries irrespective of origin tended to gain the most weight.

This clearly shows us that the overcompensation effect may be at work here. By expending energy, the participants were resting more later on and also overeating to cover the calories burnt. 

The study was published in the journal PeerJ

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

42 minutes ago

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad&#039;s Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad's Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

2 hours ago

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

2 hours ago

Tiny Frog Long Thought Extinct Rediscovered in Zimbabwe

Tiny Frog Long Thought Extinct Rediscovered in Zimbabwe

8 hours ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

53 minutes ago

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

1 hour ago

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

1 hour ago

GoDaddy says it&#039;s Super Bowl commercial was a big win

GoDaddy says it's Super Bowl commercial was a big win

1 hour ago

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

2 hours ago

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

2 hours ago

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

3 hours ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

3 hours ago

Amazon Super Bowl 2017 Ad features Echo and Drone Delivery

Amazon Super Bowl 2017 Ad features Echo and Drone Delivery

3 hours ago

Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Stars Bill Nye

Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Stars Bill Nye

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

42 minutes ago

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad&#039;s Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad's Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

2 hours ago

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

2 hours ago

Tiny Frog Long Thought Extinct Rediscovered in Zimbabwe

Tiny Frog Long Thought Extinct Rediscovered in Zimbabwe

8 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

42 minutes ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

53 minutes ago

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

1 hour ago

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook