Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

A novel study has proven that exercise may not be the magic pill to reduce and manage weight. Youth from the United States and four other nations formed the subjects for the study.

Neither was vigorous activity nor leisure time associated in any way with weight control. Especially physical activity may play no role in ending weight gain.

While physical exercise has many benefits, weight loss is unfortunately not one of them. Cardiac disease, diabetes and cancer risk is slashed thanks to exercise.

Also mental well-being and mood are enhanced via a range of activities from walking to sprinting. Those who engage in exercise also happen to enjoy life more and lead longer lives.

The only problem seems to be that while exercise burns calories, it also increases one’s hunger. People often end up compensating for the increased appetite by eating lots of food.

This of course causes the pounds to be piled on to one’s frame. Some people even engage in a whole lot of rest and relaxation in order to gain some relief from the exhaustion and sore muscles that are the common result of vigorous exercise.

There are those who say that leading a sedentary life and spending one’s day at the office in a seat with one’s eyes glued to the computer screen is the ideal recipe for obesity.

Yet other researchers say that there is simply no connection between physical activity and weight loss. Adults ranging in age from 25 to 40 were studied.

They hailed from the US, Ghana, South Africa, Jamaica and Seychelles. The subjects were mainly of African origin. The participants tended to exaggerate the amount of exercise they engaged in.

The participants were fitted with various measuring devices that tracked their exercise movements. They were told to return to the lab a year or two years later.

Individuals from Ghana had the lowest weights and those from the USA had the highest. The surprising thing was that those who exercised the most in all countries irrespective of origin tended to gain the most weight.

This clearly shows us that the overcompensation effect may be at work here. By expending energy, the participants were resting more later on and also overeating to cover the calories burnt.

The study was published in the journal PeerJ.