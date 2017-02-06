 
 

New Antibiotics Can Kill Any Superbugs Within Minutes

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 8:20am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

New Antibiotics can Kill any Superbugs within Minutes
UCL
 

A whole new class of antibiotics can kill any super bugs within minutes of being administered.

Antibiotics even now have the capacity to kill drug-resistant bacteria if they are pushed to the limits of their disease-eradicating capabilities.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Scientists will design novel drugs in the future that will make super bugs a thing of the past. While different antibiotics react in different ways, most of them bind to the bacteria and kill them in a deft manner.  

Actually antibiotics hook up with bacteria by fitting them like a key fits a lock. When a super bug refuses to give in to an antibiotic, it normally tends to make the locks which exist on the its surface useless. Yet now researchers have discovered that certain antibiotics can be used to force open these locks. This may be hard to do but it is not impossible. Some of these novel antibiotics were in fact so strong that they virtually unhinged the bacteria and forced it to die instantly. This is good news indeed for medicine and all medical doctors. 

Very sensitive gadgets were employed to gauge the force that certain antibiotics exerted on the bacteria. These bacteria included those which were easily vanquished and those which resisted. The force exerted by the novel antibiotics on the resistant bacteria was different from the force they exerted on the susceptible bacteria. The antibiotics used were vancomycin and oritavancin. Oritavancin exerted a force which was 11,000 times stronger than vancomycin. It was the ideal drug to kill super bugs. The sheer pressure it exerted ripped the super bugs apart at the seams and totally destroyed them in the process. Oritavancin kills bacteria within 15 minutes flat. As for vancomycin, it kills them within 6 to 24 hours. 

Oritavancin is actually a modified form of vancomycin. The former tends to have its molecules form clusters which lock onto the bacteria’s surface and then pull it apart into opposite directions. This unique methodology of killing bacteria could come in handy in the future. All future antibiotics could be made in such a way that they would act like oritavancin. This would virtually revolutionize this field of medicine. Super bugs and the nasty illnesses they engender could thus be disposed off in the dustbin of history. 

The study, led by University College London (UCL) and funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, was published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

29 minutes ago

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

37 minutes ago

NOAA Manipulated Global Warming Data

NOAA Manipulated Global Warming Data

53 minutes ago

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

2 hours ago

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

12 minutes ago

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

17 minutes ago

Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

23 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

34 minutes ago

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

34 minutes ago

Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Packed with Jokes

Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Packed with Jokes

36 minutes ago

Cars Keep Crashing Into This One Repair Shop

Cars Keep Crashing Into This One Repair Shop

40 minutes ago

Taylor Swift Sings Two News Singles at Pre-Super Bowl Show

Taylor Swift Sings Two News Singles at Pre-Super Bowl Show

45 minutes ago

Your Gmail May Stop Working After February 8

Your Gmail May Stop Working After February 8

46 minutes ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

2 hours ago

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

29 minutes ago

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

37 minutes ago

NOAA Manipulated Global Warming Data

NOAA Manipulated Global Warming Data

53 minutes ago

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

12 minutes ago

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

17 minutes ago

Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

23 minutes ago

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

29 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook