New Antibiotics can Kill any Superbugs within Minutes

Antibiotics even now have the capacity to kill drug-resistant bacteria if they are pushed to the limits of their disease-eradicating capabilities.

Scientists will design novel drugs in the future that will make super bugs a thing of the past. While different antibiotics react in different ways, most of them bind to the bacteria and kill them in a deft manner.

Actually antibiotics hook up with bacteria by fitting them like a key fits a lock. When a super bug refuses to give in to an antibiotic, it normally tends to make the locks which exist on the its surface useless. Yet now researchers have discovered that certain antibiotics can be used to force open these locks. This may be hard to do but it is not impossible. Some of these novel antibiotics were in fact so strong that they virtually unhinged the bacteria and forced it to die instantly. This is good news indeed for medicine and all medical doctors.

Very sensitive gadgets were employed to gauge the force that certain antibiotics exerted on the bacteria. These bacteria included those which were easily vanquished and those which resisted. The force exerted by the novel antibiotics on the resistant bacteria was different from the force they exerted on the susceptible bacteria. The antibiotics used were vancomycin and oritavancin. Oritavancin exerted a force which was 11,000 times stronger than vancomycin. It was the ideal drug to kill super bugs. The sheer pressure it exerted ripped the super bugs apart at the seams and totally destroyed them in the process. Oritavancin kills bacteria within 15 minutes flat. As for vancomycin, it kills them within 6 to 24 hours.

Oritavancin is actually a modified form of vancomycin. The former tends to have its molecules form clusters which lock onto the bacteria’s surface and then pull it apart into opposite directions. This unique methodology of killing bacteria could come in handy in the future. All future antibiotics could be made in such a way that they would act like oritavancin. This would virtually revolutionize this field of medicine. Super bugs and the nasty illnesses they engender could thus be disposed off in the dustbin of history.

The study, led by University College London (UCL) and funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, was published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.