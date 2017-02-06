 
 

10 Space And Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 9:02am CST

 

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know
NASA Tumblr
  • Facts about space and football
 

Below are the 10 Space & Football facts that you probably didn’t know

1. ISS and Football field are similar in size

New research shows that both ISS and football field are similar in size. Size of ISS is 357 feet, whereas football field is 360 feet in size.

2. Orion spacecraft needs 4000 footballs to fill it

The spacecraft take astronauts to deep regions like mars. The Orion space craft can accommodate 4625 footballs instead of crew.

3. Space Launch System rocket is taller than the length of football field 

NASA is now building another powerful rocket, the Space Launch System. The height of this rocket will be 384 feet those 24 feet taller than the entire length of the football field.

4. The space crew on ISS will see the sunrises and sunsets twice during the Super Bowl

NFL game continues for more than 3 hrs.The crew on space station can have 16 sunrises and sunsets in a day.

5. Football weight will reduce on Mars 

Weight of football will become less on mars, like 200 pounds football will become 75 pounds.

6. Football will reach Moon in 3,000 hours 

A football of speed 60 mph will reach moon in 166 days. But, the fastest trip to moon by new horizons probe took 8 hours and 35 minutes.

7. It’s easier to make the longest goal kick on Mars than in football field

In the history of NFL the longest goal kick was 64 yards.  If we talk about mars, the longest football kick would become 192 yards.

8. On Mars, quarterback would be able to throw football even further than in the field

Mars has low gravity and thin atmosphere so it can’t have aerodynamic drag.  A quarterback can throw 3 times farther the football compared to earth.

9. Both football players and astronauts should exercise daily

Football players must be very powerful, but astronauts have to maintain their fitness in space, because otherwise the astronauts will have muscles loss or bone loss.

10. Fast and Clear communication is essential in space and football field 

Communication is very important in football between players, the coach and rest of the members. Reliable contact is needed between the players and coaches that should be fast. Same communication is required between astronauts in space and robotic spacecraft.

