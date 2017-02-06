 
 

Super Bowl Commercials 2017 Have Action Instead Of Cute Animals

Action is the new cute for Super Bowl ads. No more cute puppies, but Hollywood style action.

Doritos we miss you. There wasn't a single Super Bowl 2017 commercial that had a cute animal as the center of the story. For some reason both Amazon and Google had a short scene with a dog in their competing voice assistant Super bowl ads. 

The big new trend in Super Bowl commercials is action.The Super Bowl ads look more like this year's Super Bowl movie trailers for action movies like Transformers and Ghost In the Shell.

The top commercial in the USA Today Ad Meter Super Bowl ad ranking is an action packed ad. The Kia Super Bowl 2017 commercial won the Ad Meter with Melissa McCarthy doing extreme stunts with comedic fails like you would see in Hollywood action comedy.

The Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial stars action stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot. The director of the Wix commercial has done the Transporter movies. The Wix Super Bowl 2017 ad features fights and car chases like you would find in a Transporter movie.

The Mobile Strike Super Bowl 2017 ad stars again Arnold Schwarzenegger and lots of stuff gets blown up. The Evony Super Bowl 2017 commercial is a huge battle starring Aaron Eckhart. Then there are these short wacky World of Tanks Super Bowl commercials.Even the car mat maker WeatherTech delivered a a car chase in their 2017 WeatherTech Super Bowl commercial.

Watch all action packed Super Bowl 2017 commercials below.

Super Bowl 2017 Commercials with Action

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga performed the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

I4U News provides full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

