Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 11:30am CST | by , Updated: Feb 6 2017, 11:34am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Are you now in the market for an Alfa Romeo Giulia?

Chrysler Fiat put all eggs in one basket and dedicated all their Super Bowl 2017 commercial time to promote the Alfa Romeo brand. The Italian car brand has been absent from the US market and never had a big presence here. The Super Bowl 2017 was basically the launch of a new car brand in the United States.

The three Alfa Romeo Super Bowl 2017 ads feature the new performance sedan Alfa Romeo Giulia. The Giulia has some car fans excited, while others hate it. The top end Giulia Quadrifoglio has over 500hp, which is more than the competing BMW M3. More horse power does not mean its better. Top Gear's Chris Harris posted a review a while back driving the Giulia Quadrifoglio. He is an Alfa fan and he likes the Giulia, but also said its not as good as an M3.

Jeremy Clarkson reviewed the Giulia Quadrifoglio earlier this year on the Grand Tour. He also is an Alfa fan, but found several quirky things with the Giulia. The Grand Tour episode with the full Giulia review is in episode 10, released on Jan. 13, 2017.

Watch three Giulia Quadrifoglio reviews below. The Giulia Quadrifoglio starts at $72,000.

About the Alfa Giulia

The all-new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is more than a showcase for the best power-to-weight ratio in its class — it’s a study in how to use that power.

Its near perfect 50/50 weight distribution creates optimal balance and highlights the advantage of a rear-wheel-drive system in a front-engined vehicle by pairing rear-wheel drive with the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s front-mounted, all-aluminum Twin-Turbo V6 engine.

A body in high-strength steel, fenders and doors in aluminum, a carbon fiber hood, roof and driveshaft, available front seat frames and aerodynamic appendices work in conjunction with the patented all-aluminum suspension to create a near perfect balance. 

This high performance sedan offers class-exclusive technologies for first-rate dynamic performance and driving pleasure.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is the only sedan in the world to be equipped with an Active Aero Front Splitter. This adjustable carbon fiber spoiler is integrated into the front lower fascia. Sophisticated and electronically controlled, it dynamically balances and adjusts overall downforce. On straights, the splitter is closed to minimize resistance and drag. On corners — or when braking — it opens up to provide up to 220 pounds of downforce for optimum balance.

Torque vectoring technology further positions Giulia Quadrifoglio at the top of the segment. This system controls wheel spin by optimizing the power distribution between wheels in traction. So there’s no loss of power— just better traction and control, no matter the speed or road surface.

The Giulia's intuitive interior is fully committed to the driver's every need, offering easy access to vital and next-level technologies. The knob for Alfa Romeo's DNA Pro system is on the center console; it features four selectable modes that allow the driver to customize the experience by choosing from Race, Dynamic, Natural and Advanced Efficiency.

The Alfa DNA Pro, thanks to the interaction with the Chassis Domain Control, instantaneously adapts the car behavior to the selected driving mode:

DYNAMIC delivers sharper throttle, brake and steering wheel response for sporty on-road driving and a throatier exhaust note.

NATURAL is a comfort setting for a perfect balance in daily driving.

ADVANCED EFFICIENCY enables the cylinder deactivation to maximize energy savings and dynamic efficiency

RACE activates the overboost function for increased torque limits and allows for maximum pedal response for ultimate sport driving.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio pairs rear-wheel drive with a 8-speed transmission to grant the driver total control. Light and precise with responsive steering and race-inspired performance, the Giulia arouses powerful emotions for unparalleled driving pleasure.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga performed the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

I4U News provides full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

