Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

Progress in technological fields may make middle class careers an obsolete thing in the future. The study showed that 35% of the job slots in the UK were in danger of being taken over by robots and other cold machines in the times to come.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

These office jobs paid an average of 40,000 pounds per year. Automation was likely to march on these jobs relentlessly thereby showing the pink slip to the poor workers engaged in these jobs.

Such competent individuals as life insurance salesmen and real estate agents may have 97% of the bulk of their careers taken over in the future by robots, according to The Times.

This means that these careers will get buried by sophisticated technology. The middle class has a right to be anxious and apprehensive.

In the past, it was the low level jobs that were overtaken by automation and the science of robotics. Yet now it seems that the middle class careers too are in a state of limbo thanks to this trend of introducing AI in every field.

Credit analysts and postal workers not to mention lab technicians are liable to lose their jobs to cold bloodless machines that are the very stuff of soullessness.

Accountants, auditors, underground train drivers and tram operators are especially at risk. In a strange twist of fate, the very products of human beings, which these robots basically happen to be, are replacing them at a swift pace.

This is true alienation in the Marxist sense of the term. Meanwhile, certain jobs as those of firefighters, dental surgeons and physicians are not liable to go to machines.

Also such fields as healthcare and nursing are not liable to be taken over by robots. The risk to these professions is less than 1%. Detectives and magistrates also are in no immediate danger of having their jobs snatched away from them thanks to advancing technology.

The vulnerability of certain professions means that those who are still in their student years ought to choose fields that do not suffer from this insidious “creeping technology syndrome”.