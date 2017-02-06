 
 

Middle Class Jobs At Risk Of Taken By Robots

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 11:32am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots
Getty Images
  • Careers of the Middle Class to Undergo Robotic Automation in the Future
 

The careers of the middle class are slated to undergo a robotic automation process in the near future.

Progress in technological fields may make middle class careers an obsolete thing in the future. The study showed that 35% of the job slots in the UK were in danger of being taken over by robots and other cold machines in the times to come.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

These office jobs paid an average of 40,000 pounds per year. Automation was likely to march on these jobs relentlessly thereby showing the pink slip to the poor workers engaged in these jobs. 

Such competent individuals as life insurance salesmen and real estate agents may have 97% of the bulk of their careers taken over in the future by robots, according to The Times.

This means that these careers will get buried by sophisticated technology. The middle class has a right to be anxious and apprehensive.

In the past, it was the low level jobs that were overtaken by automation and the science of robotics. Yet now it seems that the middle class careers too are in a state of limbo thanks to this trend of introducing AI in every field.   

Credit analysts and postal workers not to mention lab technicians are liable to lose their jobs to cold bloodless machines that are the very stuff of soullessness.

Accountants, auditors, underground train drivers and tram operators are especially at risk. In a strange twist of fate, the very products of human beings, which these robots basically happen to be, are replacing them at a swift pace.

This is true alienation in the Marxist sense of the term. Meanwhile, certain jobs as those of firefighters, dental surgeons and physicians are not liable to go to machines.  

Also such fields as healthcare and nursing are not liable to be taken over by robots. The risk to these professions is less than 1%. Detectives and magistrates also are in no immediate danger of having their jobs snatched away from them thanks to advancing technology.

The vulnerability of certain professions means that those who are still in their student years ought to choose fields that do not suffer from this insidious “creeping technology syndrome”.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

37 minutes ago

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

1 hour ago

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

3 hours ago

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

3 hours ago

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

1 hour ago

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

1 hour ago

6 Easy Valentine&#039;s (Or Galentine&#039;s) Recipes

6 Easy Valentine's (Or Galentine's) Recipes

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017 Have Action Instead of Cute Animals

Super Bowl Commercials 2017 Have Action Instead of Cute Animals

2 hours ago

Top 10 Podcasts For 2017

Top 10 Podcasts For 2017

2 hours ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Justin Bieber, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Many More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Justin Bieber, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Many More

2 hours ago

Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

3 hours ago

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

3 hours ago

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

3 hours ago

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

37 minutes ago

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

1 hour ago

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

3 hours ago

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

37 minutes ago

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

1 hour ago

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

1 hour ago

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook