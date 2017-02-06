10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

It seems like all of the greatest novels for teenagers and young adults have already been made into movies - so where can they go from here? Well, there are a lot of YA books that haven't been serialized, so they don't tend to get the attention that books like the Harry Potter series, Twilight, and The Hunger Games received. That doesn't mean the books don't exist. It also doesn't mean that there aren't deserving serialized fiction that doesn't have promise either.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

In fact, there are many books that are going to be turned into movies coming up in the next few years that people are going to absolutely fall in love with - if they do the source material justice, that is. Here are the ten we are most interested in:

1. Shadow and Bone (Grisha Trilogy), Leigh Bardugo

We know that this story follows an orphan named Alina Starkov and it is a story about her quest to find the power of herself as she tries to save a darkened land.

There haven't been any updates on this movie since 2012, but David Heyman is at the helm, so you never know when it could pop up.

2. Love Letters to the Dead, Ava Dellaria

The story of a girl named Laurel who has to write a love letter to a dead person for a class assignment turns into her writing many, many people and finding out secrets about them, herself, and family.

We don't know much about the movie yet, but Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, who both produced John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars, are working on this one as well.

3. Monument 14, Emmy Laybourne

Another post-apocalyptic novel, this one focuses on kids who have to work together to survive after they've been trapped in a superstore.

This project was only announced last year, so it is still in the very early stages. However, the current political world may put this one on the fast track. Sandy Widyanata is going to direct.

4. Uglies, Scott Westerfeld

This is another cult classic that follows Tally, a 16-year-old who is transformed from an "Ugly" into a "Pretty," just like everyone else in this world. However, he friend Shay doesn't want the operation so she runs away. Tally learns about the ugly trouble of the pretty world - she is forced to find her friend and turn her in or she won't be made pretty either.

The author, Scott Westerfeld, tweeted about a potential movie, but nothing has been said since.

5. Matched, Ally Condie

This novel takes place in a society where everything in your life is predetermined for you: who you marry, what you do, and when you'll die. Cassie, the protagonist, is excited for her matching day, but an error stops it from being the day she thought it would be.

A movie version is currently in the works with Disney, but they remain tight-lipped about it.

6. Looking for Alaska, John Green

Even people who don't necessarily like John Green novels love Looking for Alaska. This book follows Miles as he attends a boarding school. He meets a group of friends that expand his world - including a girl named Alaska Young, who changes everything he thinks.

Paramount has the rights to the movie, and it seems like Mr. Green is in a bit of a tiff with them based on some tweets, so it is unknown if this will ever come to be.

7. Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Becky Albertalli

This story follows Simon, who is gay but doesn't talk about it with anyone. When someone finds out his secret, they threaten to tell everyone if he doesn't do exactly what they say.

This adaptation is very close to becoming a reality. In fact, they are already casting!

What it’s about: This story follows Simon, who is gay but not open about it. But someone has found out his secret, and they’re threatening to blackmail him if he doesn’t do what they ask.

8. The Selection, Kiera Cass

This series is kind of like The Bachelor with The Hunger Games Throw in. America Singer, the protagonist, has to compete with other women to win Prince Maxon's heart. The girl who does gets to help run the kingdom in the middle of a rebellion.

There was an idea to make this book into a television series on The CW, but they sold their rights to Warner Brothers in 2016.

9. Legend, Marie Lu

Another dystopian novel, this one set in The Republican (formerly the United States.) June, one protagonist, is a prodigy of the army while Day, the other protagonist, is a wanted criminal. Their worlds collide and they have to work together.

The last update to this movie was 2013, but once they find the right director, now might be a great time for this one to start.

10. The Queen of the Tearling, Erika Johansen

This fantasy trilogy is beloved to the point that it is already a cult classic. it follows Kelsea Raleigh as she tried to find out about her past and then go to save her kingdom.

Warner Bros. bought the rights to the book before it was even released. Emma Watson (from Harry Potter) is set to star and produce with David Heyman producing as well.

Which movie are you most looking forward to? Are there other books out there that should be turned into movies?