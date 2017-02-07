Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo unveiled two Nintendo Switch versions retailing for $299.99 on March 3, 2017. The initial online pre-order of the Nintendo Switch has sold out. Nintendo lists six official stores that sell the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, ToysRUs and Target.

Other stores have also listed the Switch including NewEgg, Fry's, BHPPhotoVideo and Nintendo's own store.

Best Buy offered pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch as recently as Feb. 3.

Nintendo is notorious to have short supply for its new consoles. The Wii was very hard to find for a long time and new mini NES is driving consumers mad this holiday season.

The Nintendo Switch is expected to sell out on launch day and will be hard to find for weeks or even months after launch. Resellers are already preparing to snag up as many Switch consoles to resell them on eBay. Resellers have not yet settled on a profit margin as it is not clear yet how hard the Switch will be to find on launch day. The listings prices are all over the place, ranging from $400 to $1,000.

Nintendo said to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March. The 2 million are for the global market. We believe the number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out will be very difficult for an extended time.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

For video game fans who have not pre-ordered a Switch yet, there are still chances on launch day. There will be midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day.

To track online inventory, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

Once the Switch is released, consumers can use BrickSeek to try to find a Switch in stock at Walmart Stores and Target Stores. The Target DPCI for the Nintendo Switch console with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con is 207-29-1001. The DPCI for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 207-29-1000.

The Walmart SKU number for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 52901821. The Walmart SKU for the Nintendo Switch with neon blue and new red Joy-Con is 52901822.

We will provide continues updates about the availability of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

“Nintendo Switch is a brand-new kind of home gaming system that offers a wide variety of play modes,” said Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima. “We will introduce the world to new experiences made possible by the unique characteristics of the Nintendo Switch hardware and the Joy-Con.”