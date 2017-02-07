 
 

Meteor Streak Illuminates Night Sky Above Chicago

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 4:04am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Meteor Streak Illuminates Night Sky above Chicago
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

See Dashcam videos of Meteor streak below.

A meteor briefly lit up the night sky over Chicago and then landed in Lake Michigan, a media report said on Tuesday.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The meteor streaked across the sky around 1.25 a.m., and then landed in Lake Michigan, according to American Meteor Society (AMS). It said the rock likely was the size of a minivan, CBS Chicago reported.

Lisle Police Officer James Dexter spotted the meteor while on patrol, and his squad car's dashboard camera recorded the fireball lighting up the night sky.

"It looked like the beginning and then the end of a firework that does not explode. It was just a large, green orb that suddenly appeared with a trail, and then it flashed out, and disappeared in a streak across the sky," he said.

Unlike predictable meteor showers like the Perseids or the Taurids, the AMS said this was a spontaneous one-time event. Those kinds of meteors fall to earth virtually every day, but there is no way to know where or when to see one.

The meteor would have exploded about 10 miles above the ground, and was traveling at least 20 km per second, or about 45,000 miles per hour, according to AMS.

The meteor was spotted in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Canada. Some who saw it in Wisconsin also reported hearing a sonic boom. It also showed up on weather radars.

Because this meteor fell in the lake, it is unlikely any fragments will be recovered, AMS added.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

How was Ancient Mars Warm Enough for Keeping Water Unfrozen?

How was Ancient Mars Warm Enough for Keeping Water Unfrozen?

41 minutes ago

Study Reveals More about Mysterious Earthworks of Amazon

Study Reveals More about Mysterious Earthworks of Amazon

2 hours ago

Baby Born from 16-year-old Frozen Embryo in China

Baby Born from 16-year-old Frozen Embryo in China

4 hours ago

Dassault Systemes Plans space Exploration

Dassault Systemes Plans space Exploration

4 hours ago

Electrolux gobbles up appliance maker Anova

Electrolux gobbles up appliance maker Anova

7 minutes ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

21 minutes ago

T-Mobile comes in tops in digital marketing during Super Bowl

T-Mobile comes in tops in digital marketing during Super Bowl

36 minutes ago

Super Bowl Auto Commercials Bring Massive Traffic to Cars.com

Super Bowl Auto Commercials Bring Massive Traffic to Cars.com

58 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

1 hour ago

Apple to Introduce Yet Another Connector for Accessories, But it&#039;s a Good Thing

Apple to Introduce Yet Another Connector for Accessories, But it's a Good Thing

2 hours ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

4 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

4 hours ago

Black Hole Devouring Star for a Decade Detected

Black Hole Devouring Star for a Decade Detected

4 hours ago

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

How was Ancient Mars Warm Enough for Keeping Water Unfrozen?

How was Ancient Mars Warm Enough for Keeping Water Unfrozen?

41 minutes ago

Study Reveals More about Mysterious Earthworks of Amazon

Study Reveals More about Mysterious Earthworks of Amazon

2 hours ago

Baby Born from 16-year-old Frozen Embryo in China

Baby Born from 16-year-old Frozen Embryo in China

4 hours ago

Dassault Systemes Plans space Exploration

Dassault Systemes Plans space Exploration

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Electrolux gobbles up appliance maker Anova

Electrolux gobbles up appliance maker Anova

7 minutes ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

21 minutes ago

T-Mobile comes in tops in digital marketing during Super Bowl

T-Mobile comes in tops in digital marketing during Super Bowl

36 minutes ago

How was Ancient Mars Warm Enough for Keeping Water Unfrozen?

How was Ancient Mars Warm Enough for Keeping Water Unfrozen?

41 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook