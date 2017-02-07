 
 

T-Mobile Comes In Tops In Digital Marketing During Super Bowl

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 4:28am CST

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Mexico avocados took second place in the report

When it comes to Super Bowl advertising, mostly we all think about the commercials that run during the big game. That's not the only marketing campaigns that are important during the Super Bowl, digital advertising is also taken very seriously by companies during the game. Merkle is a data-driven marketing agency and each year they keep an eye out on which firms do the best job of digital marketing during the Super Bowl.

This year Merkle reports that the top two advertisers in digital marketing were T-Mobile and Mexico Avocados at first and second place respectively. Merkle's Digital Bowl Report looks at how a company performs with leveraged social media, SEO, paid search, digital media advertising and email marketing.

Merkle's report shows that T-Mobile was active across Facebook and Twitter during the Super Bowl night engaging with users in two languages. T-Mo was the only brand that asked users to post their own content during the game and the company had a strong presence on YouTube as well with in-stream and discovery ads. T- Mobile also has a lot of paid search going on coming in as a tie for second place with five other brands.

"Modern marketing is about delivering people-based experiences at scale. Super Bowl advertisers that fully leverage the value of their investment by implementing a holistic digital approach and by delivering unique messages across platforms in real time are the real winners," said Dalton Dorné, vice president, marketing for Merkle.

