Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

It's not uncommon at all for the first look at a coming smartphone to come in the form of a case that leaks showing us the rough form factor of a device ahead of official launch. This time out not only have images of a case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked sans phone, but we have a bunch of leaked renderings of the LG G6 as well thanks to 9to5Google.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

In the case of the LG G6, the leaked renderings of the case also have a dummy device inside them giving us a clear look at the smartphone. The G6 clearly has a dual lens rear camera of some sort and it has what appears to be a fingerprint sensor on the back. It seems that many manufacturers are moving from a front home button to a rear fingerprint sensor to give as much screen space on the front of the smartphone as possible.

The G6 does clearly have some larger bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. Rumors suggest that the S8 will have a screen that takes up much more of the front than traditional smartphones, it looks like the G6 is keeping more with tradition. The LG G6 will make its first appearance at MWC in Spain this month.

The G6 does look quite thick, which I think many would live with if that means a big battery and long run time. Fans of headphones will like to see the headphone jack is still there on the G6 renders in the photos. Oddly the Samsung cases appear to show that the fingerprint reader is next to the camera, which is a bit strange.