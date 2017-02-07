 
 

LG G6 Digital Images Revealing All Angles Leaked

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 9:25am CST | by , in Rumors | MWC

 

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked
Android Pure
 

LG G6 is on the verge of being announced in the prestigious MWC 2017 media event. Somehow, we don’t really need an official 3D render and specifications list release, the countless rumors and leaks have been doing very good on the matter so far.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

One of the most significant leak wasn’t even rolled out except only recently. Ringke, a mobile cover and case manufacturer recently published official 3D render of the cases developed for the upcoming LG G6.

The G6 shown in these images perfectly resembles the one that we have been seeing in the rumor stack lately. The alignment of dual-rear-camera and fingerprint reader is spot on, leading to the conclusion that it is in fact, the LG G6.

Now that we have stablished that it is G6, the leak is the images themselves. The official publication contained 3D render in several angles through which we know much more about the dimensions of the device.

LG G6 will have no buttons on the front side, most of the front side is covered by the 5.7-inch display panel, leaving very slim bezels on the sides. The volume buttons will be on the sides. The Type-C port is present on the underside of the device which is flanked by speaker-hole. While the audio jack is present on the topside of the model.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

1 day ago, 9:50am CST

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

1 day ago, 9:45am CST

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

4 days ago, 6:45am CST

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

6 days ago, 4:58am CST

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

1 hour ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

1 hour ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

Robots Predicted to Replace 250,000 British Public Jobs soon

Robots Predicted to Replace 250,000 British Public Jobs soon

1 hour ago

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

2 hours ago

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

3 hours ago

Granddad, World&#039;s Oldest Zoo Fish, Dies at Shedd Aquarium

World's Oldest Fish Granddad Dies at Shedd Aquarium

3 hours ago

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

3 hours ago

SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




MWC

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

1 day ago, 9:50am CST

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

1 day ago, 9:45am CST

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

4 days ago, 6:45am CST

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

6 days ago, 4:58am CST

More MWC Stories



Latest News

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

1 hour ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

1 hour ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook