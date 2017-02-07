LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 is on the verge of being announced in the prestigious MWC 2017 media event. Somehow, we don’t really need an official 3D render and specifications list release, the countless rumors and leaks have been doing very good on the matter so far.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

One of the most significant leak wasn’t even rolled out except only recently. Ringke, a mobile cover and case manufacturer recently published official 3D render of the cases developed for the upcoming LG G6.

The G6 shown in these images perfectly resembles the one that we have been seeing in the rumor stack lately. The alignment of dual-rear-camera and fingerprint reader is spot on, leading to the conclusion that it is in fact, the LG G6.

Now that we have stablished that it is G6, the leak is the images themselves. The official publication contained 3D render in several angles through which we know much more about the dimensions of the device.

LG G6 will have no buttons on the front side, most of the front side is covered by the 5.7-inch display panel, leaving very slim bezels on the sides. The volume buttons will be on the sides. The Type-C port is present on the underside of the device which is flanked by speaker-hole. While the audio jack is present on the topside of the model.